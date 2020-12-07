Hotel operators told to prepare recovery roadmap

#VACCINEWATCHPH
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - December 7, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — As the government allows the conduct of some events and functions in general community quarantine (GCQ) areas, hotel operators and developers are urged to prepare their strategic rcovery roadmaps, a property consultancy said.

Cushman and Wakefield Philippines director for research, consulting and advisory services Claro Cordero Jr. told The STAR that the decision of the government to allow some indoor business meetings and conferences in GCQ areas would help aid the hotel/tourism industry to gradually recover from the revenue losses it incurred earlier in the year.

“For their part, the hotel owners and developers should similarly revisit their pre-pandemic business models to prepare for a more strategic recovery roadmap,” Cordero said.

He added that hotel operators and owners need to manage the cost, since demand is still relatively unstable and unpredictable.

“This includes gradual re-opening and forming strategic supply chain agreements to ensure uninterrupted and cost-effective provision of services such as hosting business meetings and conferences/trades – especially since a lot of the suppliers have also been severely affected,” Cordero said.

“Doing these will better assist the hotel owners/developers to prepare and ensure a gradual yet sustainable recovery for the industry,” he said.

Through Inter-Agency Task Force on the Management of Emerging Infectious Diseases (IATF-EID) Resolution  87, the government allows the conduct of workshops, trainings, seminars, congresses, conferences, board meetings, colloquia, conclaves, symposia and consumer trade shows in GCQ area at 30 percent capacity.

However, social events such as birthday, wedding, Christmas and office parties, pageants, award events, gala receptions, shows, product launch events, political gatherings, cultural festivities, and sporting events are still not allowed.

Despite the easing of restrictions seen to aid the recovery of both the hotel and tourism sectors, Tajara Leisure and Hospitality Group president and chief executive officer Cyndy Tan Jarabata told The STAR that it is important to understand that the recovery will be in stages.

“With easing restrictions, it’s important for hotels and organizers to promote safety protocols as the holidays are also coming up.  However, people by now are used to virtual meetings.  Although nothing replaces human interaction, hybrid events have gotten more attendees interested,” Jarabata said.

“Technology is key to connecting more people while meetings can be organized in multi-sites where speakers and participants from different countries can convene virtually,” she said.
In line with this, Jarabata cited that the Food and Beverage (F&B) sector is getting to be more creative these days with bento meals, grazing boxes, bottled cocktail drinks delivered to meeting participants.

“MICE (Meetings, Incentives, Conferences and Exhibitions) will strive, and it is evolving,” Jarabata said.

Tourism Secretary Bernadette Romulo-Puyat said earlier that the Department of Tourism (DOT) deems the move to allow some business meetings as encouraging for the MICE sector.

“While the pandemic has taught organizers to embrace technology, some gatherings in a physical set-up can now proceed, with health and safety protocols in place. We are optimistic that the country’s MICE sector shall start to thrive again, with the support of the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in crafting the implementing guidelines,” Puyat said.

The DOT and the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) were directed and authorized by the IATF to formulate and issue the specific guidelines that will govern the conduct of these business-related meetings in the above-mentioned venues, from establishing the health and safety protocols such as social distancing, food service, gatekeeping procedures.

The two government agencies were also tasked to establish the conditions for operations of venues such as ensuring that a hotel is not concurrently used as a quarantine facility or for housing of health care workers.

Local government units (LGUs) may also issue additional guidelines providing for stricter protocols among venues within their jurisdiction.

“The DOT shall continuously work on improving our guidelines and policies, making sure that these remain responsive to the changing needs of the industry, as the COVID-19 situation continues to be addressed,” Puyat said.

