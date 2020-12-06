Scorecard to shore up fisheries production

#VACCINEWATCHPH
The FMA scorecard is intended as a tool to monitor and recommend measures for effective and sustainable administration of the 12 FMAs in the country.
BW/File
Louise Maureen Simeon (The Philippine Star) - December 6, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Stakeholders rolled out an assessment scorecard that aims to effectively and efficiently monitor and evaluate policy interventions within designated fisheries management areas (FMAs) in the country.

The FMA scorecard is intended as a tool to monitor and recommend measures for effective and sustainable administration of the 12 FMAs in the country.

Joining this initiative are Oceana, Philippine Earth Justice Center, Environmental Defense Fund, Zoological Society of London-Philippines, Environmental Legal Assistance Center Inc., NGOs for Fisheries Reform Inc., World Wide Fund for Nature Philippines, Center for Agrarian Reform Empowerment and Transformation, Institute of Social Order and Large Marine Vertebrates Research Institute Philippines.

Early this year, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources established the FMA system covering all Philippine waters.

It encourages all coastal local government units as fisheries managers to take on shared responsibilities with national government and stakeholders for the conservation and sustainable management of their respective FMAs and provide a science-based, transparent, and participatory governance framework for their management.

Each FMA shall set up its own governance structure, through a multi-sectoral management body, and develop its own FMA plan to guide the policy direction and response of key stakeholders.

Assisted and advised by a scientific advisory group, the management body also sets reference points or critical range of values of performance indicators of fish, and formulate harvest control rules that will promote sustainable fishing.

The FMA scorecard will serve as a guide and a participatory, monitoring and evaluation tool of the implementation process that will be contained in the required yearly report of the FMA management body to BFAR.

The Department of the Interior and Local Government and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources also issued separate orders backing the FMAs.

Oceana said the multi-agency circulars helped in getting the buy-in of local governments and regional offices of the agencies to shape relevant sections of the scorecard.

“It was crafted in such a way that it can be completed in just two hours. It is designed for all relevant government and non-government sectors with flexibility in mind because FMA compliance assessment is useful across the different work streams of the stakeholders,” Oceana campaign manager Rhea Frossard said.

A key element of the FMA scorecard is the checklist which asks a series of simple questions pertaining to the effective and sustainable management of the FMAs.

This focuses on areas to determine compliance status of the FMAs with respect to the existing laws, rules and regulations and the means of verification provided for the legal instruments or actions taken.

