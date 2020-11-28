Bello tells firms to pay workersâ€™ delayed holiday wages

MANILA, Philippines — The labor department is ordering private companies who were allowed to delay the payment of their workers’ holiday wages due to the pandemic to release these deferred salaries by the end of the year.

“Employees who were allowed to defer payment of the holiday pay of their employees … are required to pay all covered employees of the deferred holiday pay equivalent to 100% of their daily wage,” Labor Secretary Silvestre Bello said in an advisory issued Wednesday.

The labor department previously allowed companies to delay the payment of extra pay for Araw ng Kagitingan, Maundy Thursday, Good Friday, Labor Day, Eid’l Fitr, Independence Day, Eid’l Adha, Ninoy Aquino Day, National Heroes’ Day, All Saints’ Day and All Souls’ Day “until such time that the present emergency situation has been abated and the normal operations of the establishment is in place.”

Employees who worked during special non-working holidays are entitled to be paid an additional 30% for their first eight hours of work, while those who reported to work on regular holidays should be paid double.

Those who did not report to work during special non-working holidays are not entitled to extra pay, unless company practice or a collective bargaining agreement dictates otherwise. Meanwhile, those who did not work during regular holidays are entitled to a full day’s salary. — Xave Gregorio