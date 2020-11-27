#VACCINEWATCHPH
Vista Land Internationa taps Ohmyhome for digital services
Vista Land Internationa taps Ohmyhome for digital services
(The Philippine Star) - November 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Vista Land International Marketing Inc. (VIMI), the global arm of the Villar-owned real estate holding firm, has tapped a Singapore-based property tech firm to bolster its online platform.

“Because of the pandemic, we have opened ourselves to new and better ways of doing business,” said Cheryl Sanguyo, VIMI country managing director for Asia. “We have raised the productivity of people, not only on the side of our sellers and personnel but also of our buyers who are now more confident about securing their property requirements through online platforms.”

She said with the need to adapt to the changing landscape due to the shift to online platforms, the company has partnered with Ohmyhome, an emerging proptech startup which recently launched operations in the Philippines.

VIMI has fully shifted operations online, going beyond the usual digital advertising and into most areas of the business—inventory monitoring, reservations and payments, feedback mechanisms, training programs, and business meetings and presentations.

“Looking at the platform’s track record in Singapore and Malaysia, it appears that Ohmyhome has big potential in penetrating the local market and delivering the sales volume that we are hoping to achieve for our projects. We like the idea that Ohmyhome is not just the usual property advertising platform but an end-to-end client servicing portal dedicated to helping property investors—seasoned ones and beginners alike. In addition, Ohmyhome is able to help us reach potential buyers outside of the Philippines, such as Singapore and Malaysia,” Sanguyo said.

As an accredited international marketing affiliate, Ohmyhome is given access to promote and transact for all brands under VIMI, the largest homebuilder in the Philippines and with the widest geographic scope in terms of both horizontal and vertical projects.

VIMI covers all types of housing markets—from socialized and economic segments such as Bria and Lumina to lower to upper mid-range such as Lessandra, Camella and Crown Asia, Coho and Vista Residences and up to the highest bracket of the market such as Brittany.

For prospective property owners seeking to purchase from any of these brands, the simple, efficient and hassle-free Ohmyhome app or website are ideal options to use to get the best quality of customer service and technology.

