#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Income gap to worsen as Asia Pacific drops pandemic aid
Moody's said countries like the Philippines are facing the problem of heeding calls to jack up spending for social programs like cash transfers while tax collections fall as a result of tepid business activity due to the pandemic.
Miguel De Guzman
Income gap to worsen as Asia Pacific drops pandemic aid
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 24, 2020 - 7:19pm

MANILA, Philippines — Income inequality in Asia Pacific would likely worsen as shrinking budget space prevents governments, including the Philippines, from funding much-needed social protections to families battered by the health crisis.

In a report released on Tuesday, Moody’s Investors Service said countries like the Philippines are facing the problem of heeding calls to jack up spending for social programs like cash transfers as tax collections fall because of tepid business activity due to the pandemic.

This could make tackling a worsening income inequality amid the health crisis more difficult, Moody's said, adding that the struggle could spark political unrest that could “derail structural reforms.”

“Malaysia and the Philippines have little fiscal space to ramp up spending without offsetting tax measures,” the debt watcher said. 

“Revenue is low, which constrains the ability of these governments to shore up financing for spending on social transfers,” it added.

The situation is already evident in the Philippines where economic officials are not only controlling spending, but also leaving no budget for a fresh round of cash subsidies to 17.9 million poor families displaced by the crisis. That program, called the social amelioration program, cost P210 billion to implement from March to October this year.

On one hand, officials argued that economy has reopened and with it jobs should, but on the other, Moody’s said a complete bounce-back is not expected next year.

“If growth remains below pre-pandemic rates, these governments may be presented with tough choices between addressing inequality before it has persistent and wide-ranging effects – particularly, but not limited to, social and political strains – and implementing fiscal consolidation,” the credit rater explained.

Even with cash to finance dole-outs however, India, the Philippines and Indonesia are also largely seen unable to reach their target beneficiaries and maximizing public funds allocated for subsidies. At the other end, China, Singapore and Hong Kong are seen well positioned to distribute aid.

Inefficient aid disbursement, in turn, is likely to have a political blowback, Moody’s said as public discontent peaks over the inability to get assistance from governments. That appeared to have been contained at home for now, with latest satisfaction polls showing 91% approval rating to President Rodrigo Duterte as of September. 

“History suggests that various episodes of political conflict across Asia have their roots in income imbalances, which have typically converged with class and religion-based divides,” Moody’s said.

“Generally speaking, public discontent with progress in addressing social issues could erode government legitimacy, with negative implications for credit quality,” it added.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE ECONOMY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
SM to pursue acquisition, joint venture deals
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
The Sy-owned SM Group will continue to explore acquisition and joint venture opportunities, unfazed by the negative and possibly...
Business
fbfb
BIR’S modified tax assessment procedures
By Vilma Clarette P. Manalo | November 24, 2020 - 12:00am
Taxes are necessary not only to sustain the government’s operations, but also to fund projects that were developed to help promote economic growth and the welfare of its citizens.
Business
fbfb
Golden Rice to be available in 3 years
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 20 hours ago
It would take at least three more years before the controversial Golden Rice can actually be available in the country as the...
Business
fbfb
Peso may strengthen further to 47:$1
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Dutch financial giant ING Bank sees the peso maintaining its momentum and strengthening further to pierce the 47 to $1 level...
Business
fbfb
Solutions to flooding
By Boo Chanco | November 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The infuriating thing about our annual flooding problem is that there has been no shortage of solutions offered through the years. Our officials simply failed to act on the proposals.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Bello partially lifts work suspension in Skyway
By Xave Gregorio | 2 hours ago
The government is allowing work to resume on most of the Skyway extension project just a day after it temporarily halted all...
Business
fbfb
Over 10,000 motorcycle taxi riders back on road Wednesday
By Franco Luna | 2 hours ago
Commuters returning home from office work in Metro Manila may book a ride through either Angkas or Joyride starting today...
Business
fbfb
Confectioner Universal Robina ventures into rubbing alcohol business
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
Snack maker Universal Robina Corp. is entering the rubbing alcohol market amid high demand due to the coronavirus pandem...
Business
fbfb
Coal departure pays off for Lopez energy unit
8 hours ago
“Despite the doubters, let me say we never wavered and never once regretted the decision, especially today,” said...
Business
fbfb
PEZA investments may breach P100 billion
By Louella Desiderio | 20 hours ago
Investments approved by the Philippine Economic Zone Authority may exceed P100 billion this year with expected investments...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with