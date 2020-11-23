#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
NEDA chief rejects Bayanihan III, looks to 2021 budget for typhoon repair
“The priority is to fully spend the 2020 budget and Bayanihan II,” Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said. 
STAR/ File
NEDA chief rejects Bayanihan III, looks to 2021 budget for typhoon repair
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - November 23, 2020 - 1:26pm

MANILA, Philippines — A third set of budget stimulus measures dedicated to funding reconstruction from recent natural calamity appears off the table for the Duterte administration.

“The priority is to fully spend the 2020 budget and Bayanihan II,” Acting Socioeconomic Planning Secretary Karl Kendrick Chua said in a Viber message last Friday evening. 

Chua’s position was the clearest sign yet that economic managers are sticking to their hallmark of controlling spending as the economy grappled to bounce back from the health crisis, a task that just got more complicated with the damage left by five typhoons that slammed in Luzon over the past 2 months. 

At the same time however, government is cool to new stimulus while spending is slow. As it is, agencies have been sluggish in spending even the limited amount allocated them, foremost of which was the P140 billion in additional spending under the Bayanihan to Recover As One Act or Bayanihan II. As of November 14, only P84.97 billion of that amount had been released.

That said, former economic officials at an economic forum on Monday were still quick to notice how little the government is spending for recovery, failing to match outlays in the early days of the pandemic when a one-time cash subsidy was distributed to 17.9 million poor families. Spending had contracted since then.

“I would reiterate that fiscal policy should not be timid in this particular issue,” Diwa Guinigundo, former central bank deputy governor, said. 

Former Socioeconomic Planning chief Ernesto Pernia, Chua's predecessor, agreed. “The fear of losing our credit rating due to overspending is really unfounded.”

2021 budget to take care of calamity damage?

At present, the government is running under a P4.1-trillion outlay devised before the pandemic struck. Because the health crisis was not foreseen, projects like building quarantine sites and assistance to furloughed workers were funded by diverting allocations from existing programs by virtue of two Bayanihan laws.

Currently, only Bayanihan II is in effect, which apart from giving authority to realign budgets also added P140 billion in new spending to cover various subsidies, while supporting healthcare. Marikina Rep. Stella Luz Quimbo wants to add P400 billion to that through House Bill 8031 or the Bayanihan to Arise As One (Bayanihan III), which Senate President Pro Tempore Ralph Recto is backing up at the upper chamber.

But with 5 weeks before 2021 when a new budget will take effect, Chua believed any form of calamity response should be coursed through the proposed P4.5-trillion budget instead, and not filed as a separate measure.

“I understand Congress is considering these as they finalize the budget,” he said. 

Nothing beyond P4.5 trillion

How will this be done however is unclear and can be tricky. At the House of Representatives, Speaker Lord Allan Velasco said the chamber would be recommending a P5-billion top-up to the proposed calamity fund of P20 billion for next year to reconstruct ravaged areas such as Cagayan and Isabela provinces.

Since the House already passed its version of the budget ahead, the proposal would be introduced during the bicameral conference committee when select House and Senate leaders consolidate their own versions of the outlay for the president’s signature. “(It) is imperative that we augment the calamity fund in next year’s spending plan,” Velasco said in a statement.

But Velasco’s proposal does not come without a price. Under the Constitution, lawmakers are prohibited to go beyond the amount of the overall spending plan of the Executive department for approval. This means that in order to stay within the P4.5 trillion proposal, any increase in calamity fund indicates a commensurate decrease in other funding priorities. 

Senate President Vicente Sotto III, meanwhile, left open the likelihood of a so-called Bayanihan III measure, albeit with no firm commitment. “It would depend on the content of Bayanihan 3,” he said in a text message.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS STIMULUS MEASURES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Solutions to flooding
By Boo Chanco | November 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The infuriating thing about our annual flooding problem is that there has been no shortage of solutions offered through the years. Our officials simply failed to act on the proposals.
Business
fbfb
Pandemic over by next year?
By Wilson Sy | November 23, 2020 - 12:00am
The US market closed at record highs last Monday before pulling back by the end of the week.
Business
fbfb
DoubleDragon gears up for P14.7 billion REIT offering
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
DoubleDragon Properties Corp., the listed property developer of Edgar “Injap” Sia II, is gearing up for its P14.7...
Business
fbfb
Megawide GMR vows to improve NAIA processes
By Richmond Mercurio | 13 hours ago
Megawide Construction Corp. and its partner GMR Infrastructure Ltd. of India have vowed to end the flight delays passengers...
Business
fbfb
Damned
By Iris Gonzales | November 23, 2020 - 12:00am
I can’t wrap my head around the recent tragedy in Cagayan Valley.
Business
fbfb
Latest
‘Philippines recession to last until 2021’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 13 hours ago
The Philippine economy continues to lose steam and is poised to remain in recession until 2021 amid the raging COVID-19 pandemic,...
Business
fbfb
Companies likely to cut 2021 capex
13 hours ago
Companies may further reduce their capital expenditures next year despite the gradual recovery of the economy as they need...
Business
fbfb
STAR reporters bag EJAP awards
13 hours ago
Business reporters of The Philippine STAR bagged three awards at the 29th Economic Journalists Association of the Philippines...
Business
fbfb
PSEi seen climbing higher this week
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
Share prices are expected to climb higher this week, with immediate support seen at 7,000 and resistance from 7,200 to...
Business
fbfb
Landbank finalizing guidelines for interest rate subsidy
13 hours ago
State-run Land Bank of the Philippines is set to finalize this week the guidelines for its interest rate subsidy to local...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with