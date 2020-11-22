Cebu Pacific enhances self-service options

MANILA, Philippines — Budget carrier Cebu Pacific is further enhancing its self-service options as it now offers free name correction within 24 hours from flight booking.

To make it more convenient for travelers, Cebu Pacific said passengers can now easily update their information, including name, birthday, nationality and salutations through cebupacificair.com.

“We have been enhancing our contactless experience and accelerating our digital initiatives because these provide quicker and safer options for our passengers,” Cebu Pacific vice president for marketing and customer experience Candice Iyog said.

“Our customers remain at the heart of our business, so you can expect more enhancements from us that further support and enable a self-service journey for everyone,” she said.

Requests to correct misspelled names and other details are often raised through the airline’s call center and chat support.

The new added feature will ensure an improved customer experience, with faster resolution of their concerns.

Cebu Pacific passengers will be able to make corrections to their first or last name within 24 hours from the time the booking is made, as long as they have not yet checked in for the flight.

“This does not make bookings transferrable, but having this feature enables guests to easily correct details on their own, making the whole experience hassle-free,” Cebu Pacific said.

Similarly, information such as birth date, nationality, and salutations may also be corrected one time at no cost, according to the carrier.

These may be updated until two hours before scheduled time of departure, prior to checking in for the flight.

In cases of change of birth year resulting to an upgrade in passenger classification, such as infant to child or child to adult, Cebu Pacific said corresponding fees may be paid online as well.