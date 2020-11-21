Philippines urges joint oil, gas exploration with ASEAN peers

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso Cusi has urged his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to pursue the joint exploration and development of oil and gas in a bid to accelerate energy security in the region.

Cusi said he has requested the ASEAN Council on Petroleum (ASCOPE) to revisit the existing sharing agreements on oil and gas exploration and production, and to recommend similar or modified agreements for possible adoption, as it may help fast-track the attainment of energy security in ASEAN.

“With all of us sharing the common aspiration of attaining energy security for our respective countries, we must maximize the advantages of belonging to this multilateral association in order to fast-track its realization,” Cusi said during the recent virtual 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM).

He likewise called on the Heads of ASEAN Power Utilities/Authorities (HAPUA) to integrate emergency preparedness and resiliency in its future work plan, instead of limiting itself to the physical aspect of power grid interconnection, in response to the growing recurrence and intensity of various calamities to hit the Philippines and other parts of the world.

“I would like to urge HAPUA to take bolder steps and incorporate preparedness and resiliency components into the ASEAN power grid. In addition to interconnectivity, we must also ensure that energy systems are able to withstand and bounce back quickly from the impact of disasters,”Cusi said.

Cusi also urged member states, through the HAPUA, to share their best practices in policies and regulations, emerging programs and projects, and enhanced institutional arrangements.