#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Philippines urges joint oil, gas exploration with ASEAN peers
Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso Cusi said he has requested the ASEAN Council on Petroleum (ASCOPE) to revisit the existing sharing agreements on oil and gas exploration and production, and to recommend similar or modified agreements for possible adoption, as it may help fast-track the attainment of energy security in ASEAN.
Ernie Peñaredondo, file
Philippines urges joint oil, gas exploration with ASEAN peers
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - November 21, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Department of Energy (DOE) Secretary Alfonso Cusi has urged his counterparts from the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) to pursue the joint exploration and development of oil and gas in a bid to accelerate energy security in the region.

Cusi said he has requested the ASEAN Council on Petroleum (ASCOPE) to revisit the existing sharing agreements on oil and gas exploration and production, and to recommend similar or modified agreements for possible adoption, as it may help fast-track the attainment of energy security in ASEAN.

“With all of us sharing the common aspiration of attaining energy security for our respective countries, we must maximize the advantages of belonging to this multilateral association in order to fast-track its realization,” Cusi said during the recent virtual 38th ASEAN Ministers on Energy Meeting (AMEM).

He likewise called on the Heads of ASEAN Power Utilities/Authorities (HAPUA) to integrate emergency preparedness and resiliency in its future work plan, instead of limiting itself to the physical aspect of power grid interconnection, in response to the growing recurrence and intensity of various calamities to hit the Philippines and other parts of the world.

“I would like to urge HAPUA to take bolder steps and incorporate preparedness and resiliency components into the ASEAN power grid. In addition to interconnectivity, we must also ensure that energy systems are able to withstand and bounce back quickly from the impact of disasters,”Cusi said.

Cusi also urged member states, through the HAPUA, to share their best practices in policies and regulations, emerging programs and projects, and enhanced institutional arrangements.

ASEAN
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
PSEi zooms past 7,100-level on BSP's shocking rate cut
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
Investor optimism returned to the trading floors of the Philippine Stock Exchange.
Business
fbfb
BSP unveils new logo to reflect 'changing times'
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) on Friday said it is replacing its 10-year-old logo as part of its strategy to make...
Business
fbfb
Smart to build 2,000 more cell sites in 2021
8 hours ago
Smart Communications Inc., the wireless unit of telco giant PLDT Inc., said Friday it targets to build 2,000 new cell sites...
Business
fbfb
Unexpected BSP rate cut fulfills Diokno's 'whatever it takes' pledge
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
By lowering benchmark rates, Diokno and his six peers at the Monetary Board is trying to prompt banks to lower their loan...
Business
fbfb
Priority bill to cut red tape gets stuck in signing process
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
An enrolled copy of the so-called anti-red tape bill is awaiting signature from House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to “sign...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippines seeks to avert FATF gray listing
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 53 minutes ago
The Anti-Money Laundering Council remains confident that the Philippines will remain out of the list of countries with massive...
Business
fbfb
Local banks remain resilient amid pandemic — economist
By Czeriza Valencia | 53 minutes ago
The domestic banking sector is proving to be resilient in any economic condition, defying the broad-based decline across sectors...
Business
fbfb
Further rate cuts expected as Philippines struggles with recovery
By Czeriza Valencia | 53 minutes ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas can be expected to slash interest rates further next year as the pace of recovery remains...
Business
fbfb
Stocks vault to 9-month high on BSP rate easing
By Richmond Mercurio | 53 minutes ago
The stock index returned to positive territory yesterday, ending at its highest level in 9 months, as a surprise interest...
Business
fbfb
AC Energy broadens role in Ayala Group
By Catherine Talavera | 53 minutes ago
AC Energy, the power unit of the Ayala Group, has broadened its role in the conglomerate following the consolidation of the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with