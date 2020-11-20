#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
tower
Smart said it tapped six tower companies to build the initial batch of 180 to 200 common towers, pursuant to the government’s common tower policy.
PLDT-Smart/Released
Smart to build 2,000 more cell sites in 2021
(Philstar.com) - November 20, 2020 - 4:40pm

MANILA, Philippines — Smart Communications Inc., the wireless unit of telco giant PLDT Inc., said Friday it targets to build 2,000 new cell sites next year to boost its services and take advantage of reduced government red tape in securing permits.

"Our accelerated network expansion efforts will help us reach even the unserved and underserved areas in the country," Alfredo Panlilio, company president and chief executive, said in a statement.

At his penultimate State of the Nation Address, President Rodrigo Duterte blasted incumbents Globe Telecom Inc. and PLDT for their supposed poor service and threatened to seize their assets if they don't shape up. 

The firebrand leader later redirected his anger toward local government units after finding out that they had been slow in processing telcos' applications for permits.

Since Duterte ordered LGUs to speed up the processing of telcos' applications in August, Smart said it has secured close to 1,500 permits to build more towers in Metro Manila and in the provinces.

Apart from this, Smart said it tapped six tower companies to build the initial batch of 180 to 200 common towers, pursuant to the government’s common tower policy.

To date, PLDT's fiber infrastructure now spans 395,000 kilometers nationwide. This also supports Smart's mobile networks, which covers 96% of the Philippine population.

The PLDT Group's investments in capital expenditures have totaled Php 432 billion from 2011 to September 2020. For this year, the company is hoping to spend at least P70 billion on investments. — Ian Nicolas Cigaral

SMART COMMUNICATIONS INC.
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Priority bill to cut red tape gets stuck in signing process
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
An enrolled copy of the so-called anti-red tape bill is awaiting signature from House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to “sign...
Business
fbfb
Home sector wants delay on TRAIN-era tax in low-cost houses
By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 days ago
The 12% value-added tax by next year is a provision of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion passed in 2017.
Business
fbfb
Unexpected BSP rate cut fulfills Diokno's 'whatever it takes' pledge
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
By lowering benchmark rates, Diokno and his six peers at the Monetary Board is trying to prompt banks to lower their loan...
Business
fbfb
To dredge or not to dredge
By Boo Chanco | November 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Floods are part of a Pinoy’s life.
Business
fbfb
Saudi pharma firm eyes $30 million investment in Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 18 hours ago
A pharmaceutical firm from Saudi Arabia is looking to invest $30 million to set up a manufacturing facility in the country,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
IC: Make claims process easier for typhoon victims
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The Insurance Commission has instructed all its regulated entities to ease the procedures for the filing of claims for victims...
Business
fbfb
Dominguez joins call for climate justice
By Mary Grace Padin | 18 hours ago
The Department of Finance has joined the call for climate justice, saying that the Philippines continues to bear the brunt...
Business
fbfb
BSP surprises market with 25-bps rate cut
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas resumed yesterday its easing cycle, delivering a surprise 25-basis-point interest rate cut...
Business
fbfb
Rice inventory shoots up in October
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 18 hours ago
The country’s rice inventory went up in October, boosted by the main harvest season.
Business
fbfb
Moody’s unit sees Philippines fully recovering in 2022
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
The Philippines may fully recover from the impact of the pandemic only in the second half of 2022 as the country has to...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with