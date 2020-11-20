#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
SEC approves new framework for audited financial statements
Under the SEC memorandum circular issued on Tuesday, BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs) have the option to prepare their financial statements using the industry specific framework or the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards (PFRS) in full, for the duration and terms allowed by the BSP.
STAR/ File
SEC approves new framework for audited financial statements
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - November 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) has approved an industry-specific framework for the preparation of the audited financial statements of financial institutions supervised by the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) to account for the regulatory relief measures extended to them.

Under the SEC memorandum circular issued on Tuesday, BSP-supervised financial institutions (BSFIs) have the option to prepare their financial statements using the industry specific framework or the Philippine Financial Reporting Standards (PFRS) in full, for the duration and terms allowed by the BSP.

The SEC said BSFIs, which choose to adopt the industry specific framework, should specify the reliefs availed of and indicate that the availment thereof covers only the current year transactions, under the “Basis of Preparation of the Financial Statements” section of their financial statements.

It said BSFIs should also include qualitative and quantitative disclosures of the impact of the reliefs they have availed of, to ensure transparency in their financial reporting.

BSFIs, which deem the impact of reliefs on their financial statements to be not material, may still represent in the notes that the financial statements are in full compliance with PFRS.

In such instances, the disclosure requirements for reliefs are not mandatory, the SEC said.

“The industry-specific framework recognizes the necessity of the prudential accounting relief measures, as well as the other regulatory reliefs issued by the central bank, in countering or, at least, cushioning the impact of the COVID-19 outbreak on banks and other financial institutions,” SEC chairperson Emilio Aquino said.

“These reliefs were intended to reduce the impact of losses that BSFIs may incur due to exposure to borrowers, industries and sectors severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic and the mark-to-market losses that may be sustained due to volatilities in the financial markets. Consequently, they aim to strengthen the ability of BSFIs to continue operating and servicing the financing requirements of the general public,” he said.

According to the SEC, the industry-specific framework takes into account BSP Memorandum M-2020-008 dated March 14, 2020, providing all BSFIs  with regulatory relief measures by allowing the staggered booking of allowance for credit losses over a maximum period of five years and the reclassification of debt securities measured at fair value to amortized cost category, among others.

Without the industry-specific financial reporting framework, the SEC said relief measures are considered deviations from the PFRS, which may lead to the issuance of a “qualified opinion” by the external auditor if such reliefs have a material impact on the fair presentation of the audited financial statements of banks and other BSFIs.

SEC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Unexpected BSP rate cut fulfills Diokno's 'whatever it takes' pledge
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
By lowering benchmark rates, Diokno and his six peers at the Monetary Board is trying to prompt banks to lower their loan...
Business
fbfb
Priority bill to cut red tape gets stuck in signing process
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
An enrolled copy of the so-called anti-red tape bill is awaiting signature from House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to “sign...
Business
fbfb
Global economic recovery from COVID-19 'remains difficult': IMF
By Delphine Touitou | 4 hours ago
The global economy faces a hard road back from the Covid-19 downturn, and nations should remove trade barriers on medical...
Business
fbfb
Home sector wants delay on TRAIN-era tax in low-cost houses
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The 12% value-added tax by next year is a provision of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion passed in 2017.
Business
fbfb
Watchdog on its toes over pandemic-induced financial risk contagion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Known as “slow-burn contagion,” focus is now on financial deterioration occurring at firm level that can inevitably...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Rice inventory shoots up in October
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 2 hours ago
The country’s rice inventory went up in October, boosted by the main harvest season.
Business
fbfb
Moody’s unit sees Philippines fully recovering in 2022
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Philippines may fully recover from the impact of the pandemic only in the second half of 2022 as the country has to...
Business
fbfb
Index snaps 2-day rally on lingering coronavirus worries
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 hours ago
Local shares cut short a two-day rally to fall below the 7,000 mark anew yesterday as investors await the outcome of the central...
Business
fbfb
To dredge or not to dredge
By Boo Chanco | November 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Floods are part of a Pinoy’s life.
Business
fbfb
Atencio buys 13% stake in Ovialand
By Richmond Mercurio | November 20, 2020 - 12:00am
Businessman Januario Jesus Atencio, former CEO of 8990 Holdings, is making a big comeback to the real estate scene through an equity investment in housing developer Ovialand Inc.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with