SMC purchases over 500 million kilos of corn

MANILA, Philippines — Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has ramped up its purchase of local corn, buying over 500 million kilograms to date in a bid to help local farmers and ensure stable food supply.

Subsidiary San Miguel Foods Inc. said it purchased a total of 524,155 metric tons or 524 million kilos of corn as of November in a bid to boost farmers’ income amid the pandemic.

SMC has been ramping up its local corn purchases from farmer cooperatives in various areas nationwide since quarantine protocols and disruptions in transportation have limited their ability to sell their produce.

The move also heeds the call of the Department of Agriculture for the private sector to continue supporting farmers.

“This is by far the largest volume ever that we have sourced directly from farmer cooperatives. This is part of our continuing efforts to help boost the incomes of our farmers,” SMC president and COO Ramon Ang said.

At the height of the pandemic, SMC announced its plan to buy more local corn to prevent farmers from losing their capital and having the corn go to waste.

With the completion of many of its new feed mills nationwide, Ang said SMC could buy more local corn supply in the future, particularly from Isabela, Pangasinan and Mindanao.

The facilities, equipped with large silos with aerators, are capable of stockpiling and storing corn and other grains for a year.

SMC also purchased local cassava from farmer cooperatives nationwide, reaching more than 100 million kilos.

Apart from guaranteeing off-take for corn and cassava farmers, SMC also initiated various programs to help farmers and the agricultural sector.

It partnered with the DA to open Kadiwa stores at Petron gas stations to allow local farmers to sell their fresh produce to more consumers throughout Metro Manila.

It also bought excess carabao milk from local cooperatives to be distributed to poor communities.

SMC recently opened Better World Diliman, a market for excess produce bought from farmers at higher farmgate prices, and sold to resellers and consumers at lower prices.