#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
SMC purchases over 500 million kilos of corn
Subsidiary San Miguel Foods Inc. said it purchased a total of 524,155 metric tons or 524 million kilos of corn as of November in a bid to boost farmers’ income amid the pandemic.
STAR/ File
SMC purchases over 500 million kilos of corn
(The Philippine Star) - November 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Diversified conglomerate San Miguel Corp. has ramped up its purchase of local corn, buying over 500 million kilograms to date in a bid to help local farmers and ensure stable food supply.

Subsidiary San Miguel Foods Inc. said  it purchased a total of 524,155 metric tons or 524 million kilos of corn as of November in a bid to boost farmers’ income amid the pandemic.

SMC has been ramping up its local corn purchases from farmer cooperatives in various areas nationwide since quarantine protocols and disruptions in transportation have limited their ability to sell their produce.

The move also heeds the call of the Department of Agriculture for the private sector to continue supporting farmers.

“This is by far the largest volume ever that we have sourced directly from farmer cooperatives. This is part of our continuing efforts to help boost the incomes of our farmers,” SMC president and COO Ramon Ang said.

At the height of the pandemic, SMC announced its plan to buy more local corn to prevent farmers from losing their capital and having the corn go to waste.

With the completion of many of its new feed mills nationwide, Ang said SMC could buy more local corn supply in the future, particularly from Isabela, Pangasinan and Mindanao.

The facilities, equipped with large silos with aerators, are capable of stockpiling and storing corn and other grains for a year.

SMC also purchased local cassava from farmer cooperatives nationwide, reaching more than 100 million kilos.

Apart from guaranteeing off-take for corn and cassava farmers, SMC also initiated various programs to help farmers and the agricultural sector.

It partnered with the DA to open Kadiwa stores at Petron gas stations to allow local farmers to sell their fresh produce to more consumers throughout Metro Manila.

It also bought excess carabao milk from local cooperatives to be distributed to poor communities.

SMC recently opened Better World Diliman, a market for excess produce bought from farmers at higher farmgate prices, and sold to resellers and consumers at lower prices.

SMC
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Unexpected BSP rate cut fulfills Diokno's 'whatever it takes' pledge
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
By lowering benchmark rates, Diokno and his six peers at the Monetary Board is trying to prompt banks to lower their loan...
Business
fbfb
Priority bill to cut red tape gets stuck in signing process
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
An enrolled copy of the so-called anti-red tape bill is awaiting signature from House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to “sign...
Business
fbfb
Global economic recovery from COVID-19 'remains difficult': IMF
By Delphine Touitou | 4 hours ago
The global economy faces a hard road back from the Covid-19 downturn, and nations should remove trade barriers on medical...
Business
fbfb
Home sector wants delay on TRAIN-era tax in low-cost houses
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The 12% value-added tax by next year is a provision of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion passed in 2017.
Business
fbfb
Watchdog on its toes over pandemic-induced financial risk contagion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Known as “slow-burn contagion,” focus is now on financial deterioration occurring at firm level that can inevitably...
Business
fbfb
Latest
AC Energy on track to surpass renewable target
By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
Ayala-led AC Energy Philippines Inc. may exceed its 2025 target of achieving 5,000 megawatts (MW) capacity with more projects...
Business
fbfb
IC: Make claims process easier for typhoon victims
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 hours ago
The Insurance Commission has instructed all its regulated entities to ease the procedures for the filing of claims for victims...
Business
fbfb
Dominguez joins call for climate justice
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 hours ago
The Department of Finance has joined the call for climate justice, saying that the Philippines continues to bear the brunt...
Business
fbfb
Saudi pharma firm eyes $30 million investment in Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
A pharmaceutical firm from Saudi Arabia is looking to invest $30 million to set up a manufacturing facility in the country,...
Business
fbfb
BSP surprises market with 25-bps rate cut
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas resumed yesterday its easing cycle, delivering a surprise 25-basis-point interest rate cut...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with