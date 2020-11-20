State agenciesâ€™ Q4 cash requirements released

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has released the cash requirements of state agencies for the last quarter to fund their operations and COVID-19 response efforts.

Based on latest data on the agency’s website, the DBM said it has released P879.81 billion worth of notice of cash allocations or NCAs last October, which will cover the bulk of the spending requirements of agencies for the fourth quarter, as well as the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

“Agencies now have the NCAs for the last quarter as well as releases for the Bayanihan 2. Most of the regular funds needed by the agencies are already with them,” Budget Undersecretary Laura Pascua said in a text message to The STAR.

Pascua said Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez had called for a meeting with the Economic Development Cluster (EDC) yesterday to prompt agencies to hasten spending for the rest of the year, particularly for COVID-19 response and disaster relief measures following the series of typhoons that hit the country.

Of the NCAs released last month, P227.41 billion had already been utilized.

NCA refers to the disbursement authority issued by the DBM to cover the cash requirements for the operations, programs and projects of government agencies.

On a year-to-date basis, the DBM said state agencies have utilized P2.78 trillion NCAs from January to October, accounting for 77 percent of the P3.6 trillion total notices released by the DBM during the same period.

While the amount of NCAs utilized this year was higher than the P2.45 trillion recorded in 2019, the rate of utilization was slower than the 93 percent level recorded as of end-October 2019, according to DBM data.

The NCA utilization rate demonstrates the absorptive capacity of line agencies to disburse their allocated funds and implement their programs and projects.

Pascua said earlier there was a change in the rules for the release of cash allocations this year, which could be attributed for the slowdown in NCA utilization.

She said the bulk of NCA requirements for the whole quarter are already credited in the first month of the quarter, whereas last year, releases were made on a monthly basis.

DBM data showed that P1.95 trillion worth of NCAs were utilized by government departments, accounting for 73 percent of the P2.65 trillion total notices released to them.

NCAs released for budgetary support to government-owned and-controlled corporations reached P174.1 billion, with 90 percent or P156.67 billion already used up.

Meanwhile, P779.44 billion worth of NCAs were released to local government units from January to October, P680.23 billion of which has already been utilized.

Based on the latest data from the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr), the national government’s spending performance in the first nine months rose by 15.1 percent to P3.02 trillion from P2.63 trillion last year. However, this was still 7.5 percent below the P3.27 trillion program.

The DBM said earlier disbursements for the remainder of the year are expected to be driven by the passage of the Bayanihan 2 Law.