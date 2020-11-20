WOCEE Wired launches 1st virtual event

MANILA, Philippines — Worldbex Services International recently launched its first virtual expo via the World of Consumer Electronics Wired. The online event will run from Nov. 18 to 22. WOCEE started in 2017 focusing on tech and consumer electronics innovation. Up to this day, WOCEE continues to fulfil its mission to provide solutions to the business and consumer segment of the tech industry.

Joseph L. Ang, founding chairman of Worldbex Services International, kick started the virtual opening, as he highlighted the role of WOCEE towards the tech and consumer electronics industry in today’s fast changing times. Vice President Leni Robredo graced the online opening, addressing the importance of digital transformation in facing the issues and challenges we face today. Completing this year’s distinguished opening ceremony guests was WOCEE’s long time industry partner Engr. Ariel Duran representing the Mechatronics and Robotics Society of the Philippines. The opening ceremony also featured some of the benefits the industry can maximize through WOCEE Wired.

Connect the Industry

This year, WOCEE WIRED introduced a comprehensive platform providing B2B solutions from business matching, built in online messaging tools and product listing. Through the platform, reaching out to potential partners is simpler yet more efficient. During a pandemic, face to face meetings are limited. This is where the benefit of an online leads generation and business matching can be fully experienced.

Get Groundbreaking Tech Insights

Tech Talk, the conference segment of WOCEE also launched its virtual edition gathering 13 of the country’s prominent names in the tech industry. Tech Talk will feature topics such as E-commerce, IoT and smart solutions, E-gaming, design thinking and app development among others. WOCEE Tech Talk will happen at 4pm from Nov 18 to 22.

Innovations in a Click

Tech innovations will also be given the spotlight through THE CIRCUIT where 8 tech products were selected. A specialized section where product demos on video will be featured.

To check all the WOCEE Wired highlights, register at wocee.ph for free. WOCEE WIRED is sponsored by PayMaya and Camel Appliances Manufacturing Corporation. For more information, call (02) 8656-92-39 or e-mail inquire@worldbexevents.com. Interested viewers can register now at www.wocee.ph, and follow @wocee.ph on Facebook and Instagram.