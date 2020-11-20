#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
WOCEE Wired launches 1st virtual event
(The Philippine Star) - November 20, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Worldbex Services International recently launched its first virtual expo via the World of Consumer Electronics Wired. The online event will run from Nov. 18 to 22. WOCEE started in 2017 focusing on tech and consumer electronics innovation. Up to this day, WOCEE continues to fulfil its mission to provide solutions to the business and consumer segment of the tech industry.

Joseph L. Ang, founding chairman of Worldbex Services International, kick started the virtual opening, as he highlighted the role of WOCEE towards the tech and consumer electronics industry in today’s fast changing times. Vice President Leni Robredo graced the online opening, addressing the importance of digital transformation in facing the issues and challenges we face today. Completing this year’s distinguished opening ceremony guests was WOCEE’s long time industry partner Engr. Ariel Duran representing the Mechatronics and Robotics Society of the Philippines. The opening ceremony also featured some of the benefits the industry can maximize through WOCEE Wired.

Connect the Industry

This year, WOCEE WIRED introduced a comprehensive platform providing B2B solutions from business matching, built in online messaging tools and product listing. Through the platform, reaching out to potential partners is simpler yet more efficient. During a pandemic, face to face meetings are limited. This is where the benefit of an online leads generation and business matching can be fully experienced.

Get Groundbreaking Tech Insights

Tech Talk, the conference segment of WOCEE also launched its virtual edition gathering 13 of the country’s prominent names in the tech industry. Tech Talk will feature topics such as E-commerce, IoT and smart solutions, E-gaming, design thinking and app development among others. WOCEE Tech Talk will happen at 4pm from Nov 18 to 22.

Innovations in a Click

Tech innovations will also be given the spotlight through THE CIRCUIT where 8 tech products were selected. A specialized section where product demos on video will be featured.

To check all the WOCEE Wired highlights, register at wocee.ph for free. WOCEE WIRED is sponsored by PayMaya and Camel Appliances Manufacturing Corporation. For more information, call (02) 8656-92-39 or e-mail inquire@worldbexevents.com. Interested viewers can register now at www.wocee.ph, and follow @wocee.ph on Facebook and Instagram.

CONSUMER
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Unexpected BSP rate cut fulfills Diokno's 'whatever it takes' pledge
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 7 hours ago
By lowering benchmark rates, Diokno and his six peers at the Monetary Board is trying to prompt banks to lower their loan...
Business
fbfb
Priority bill to cut red tape gets stuck in signing process
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
An enrolled copy of the so-called anti-red tape bill is awaiting signature from House Speaker Lord Allan Velasco to “sign...
Business
fbfb
Global economic recovery from COVID-19 'remains difficult': IMF
By Delphine Touitou | 4 hours ago
The global economy faces a hard road back from the Covid-19 downturn, and nations should remove trade barriers on medical...
Business
fbfb
Home sector wants delay on TRAIN-era tax in low-cost houses
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
The 12% value-added tax by next year is a provision of the Tax Reform for Acceleration and Inclusion passed in 2017.
Business
fbfb
Watchdog on its toes over pandemic-induced financial risk contagion
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Known as “slow-burn contagion,” focus is now on financial deterioration occurring at firm level that can inevitably...
Business
fbfb
Latest
AC Energy on track to surpass renewable target
By Catherine Talavera | 2 hours ago
Ayala-led AC Energy Philippines Inc. may exceed its 2025 target of achieving 5,000 megawatts (MW) capacity with more projects...
Business
fbfb
IC: Make claims process easier for typhoon victims
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 hours ago
The Insurance Commission has instructed all its regulated entities to ease the procedures for the filing of claims for victims...
Business
fbfb
Dominguez joins call for climate justice
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 hours ago
The Department of Finance has joined the call for climate justice, saying that the Philippines continues to bear the brunt...
Business
fbfb
Saudi pharma firm eyes $30 million investment in Philippines
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
A pharmaceutical firm from Saudi Arabia is looking to invest $30 million to set up a manufacturing facility in the country,...
Business
fbfb
BSP surprises market with 25-bps rate cut
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas resumed yesterday its easing cycle, delivering a surprise 25-basis-point interest rate cut...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with