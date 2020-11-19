FLI raises P8 billion from bond issue

MANILA, Philippines — Property developer Filinvest Land Inc. (FLI) has raised P8.1 billion through the issuance of fixed-rate bonds, with the proceeds to support the company’s expansion program.

The fixed-rate bonds due 2023 and 2026 were listed in the Philippine Dealing and Exchange Corp. yesterday.

The bonds had an oversubscription of P1.35 billion over the base amount of P6.75 billion.

FLI said the funding from the bond market would enable the company to implement its capital expenditure program.

“With this bond issuance, FLI is now well-prepared for its planned expansion. FLI is targeting to further expand its recurring income portfolio, particularly in the logistics/industrial and office space,” FLI president and CEO Josephine Gotianun-Yap said.

Gotianun-Yap said FLI intends to launch residential developments alongside mixed-used projects within integrated townships to further showcase the dynamic synergies within the company and its affiliates.

“FLI is encouraged by the V shape recovery in its residential sales take-up post MECQ. We will remain true to our core competency of meeting the needs of majority of the population by providing affordable and middle-income MRBs and houses,” she said.

The final rate for the three-year bonds due 2023 was pegged at 3.33 percent per annum, while the 5.5-year bonds due 2026 was at 4.18 percent annually.

FLI has so far built more than 200 residential developments across the country.

The Gotianun-led property firm owns 20 percent of Filinvest Alabang, developer of the 244-hectare Filinvest City.

It is also developing two townships in the Clark Special Economic Zone – a 288-hectare industrial and logistics park and mixed-use development at New Clark City, and the 201-hectare Filinvest Mimosa+Leisure City.