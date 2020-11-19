Converge vows to prevent future service disruption

MANILA, Philippines — Fiber internet service provider Converge ICT said it would develop solutions to prevent a repeat of a massive service disruption that affected its subscribers on Tuesday.

Converge ICT said it has restored service for residential and enterprise clients across all its service areas yesterday morning.

All Converge service areas in Metro Manila and major provinces in Luzon experienced disruption on Tuesday.

According to the company, it experienced issues in its data center on Tuesday afternoon, affecting services for most subscribers.

“The company is reviewing the incident to develop solutions that will prevent such occurrences from happening in the future and complement its ongoing improvement initiatives,” Converge said in a statement yesterday.

Converge has 900,531 residential customers as of September.

The company, which was listed in the Philippine Stock Exchange last Oct. 26, owns and operates an end-to-end proprietary fiber network spanning over 35,000 kilometers in length.

Its revenues in the nine months ending September reached P10.68 billion, up 67 percent from the same period last year.