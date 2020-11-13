Bloomberry incurs P2.5 billion net loss in Q3

MANILA, Philippines — Enrique Razon’s Bloomberry Resorts Corp. incurred a net loss of P2.5 billion in the third quarter of the year, a turnaround from the P3.9 billion profit recorded a year ago.

This brought the nine-month figure to a net loss of P5.9 billion compared to a profit of P8.6 billion last year.

The company which operates Solaire Resort & Casino (Solaire) in Parañaque and Jeju Sun Hotel & Casino (Jeju Sun) in South Korea, said the latest results reflect the difficult environment brought about by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Our third quarter results reflect the difficult business environment brought about by the pandemic, which has negatively impacted international travel and overall demand for leisure and gaming entertainment services. In the near term, we hope to see a recovery as domestic quarantine restrictions are eased further,” said Razon, chairman and CEO of Bloomberry.

He said despite the challenges, Bloomberry remains committed to ensuring the health and safety of its team members and guests.

“Solaire’s safety protocols have been enhanced with the latest technologies while the sanitation of the casino, rooms, dining areas, and public spaces are non-stop; we go the extra mile and provide regular RT-PCR tests to our team members and make the same available to guests. With these investments – which have reached over P300 million – we hope to maintain our market leadership as well as become the tourism industry’s gold standard of hygiene and sanitation,” Razon said.

Consolidated net revenue declined by 76 percent to P3.2 billion in the third quarter while nine-month revenue reached P13.6 billion, representing a decrease of 62 percent from P35.7 billion a year ago.

Solaire’s hotel and casino have been operating at a capacity consistent with a limited dry-run. The casino has been operating since June 15 as allowed by gaming regulators.

In the third quarter, gross gaming revenue at Solaire reached P4.4 billion, representing a 74 percent decrease from P17.1 billion in the same quarter last year and an improvement from P686.6 million in the previous quarter when the casino was closed for most of the period.

GGR at Solaire in the nine month period reached P17.3 billion, 62 percent lower than the year ago.

Jeju Sun had nil gaming revenue for the quarter as gaming operations at the property have been suspended since March 21.