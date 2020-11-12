#VACCINEWATCHPH
Rediscount loans plunge 78% to P27 billion in 10 months
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - November 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The peso rediscounting loan facility of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) plunged by 78 percent to P26.9 billion from January to October compared to P122.17 billion in the same period last year amid the ample liquidity in the financial system.

Latest data from the central bank showed the bulk or 71.3 percent of the total amount availed by qualified banks with active rediscounting lines went to capital asset expenditures followed by permanent working capital with a share of 10.7 percent.

The BSP said commercial credits accounted for 18 percent of total, while rediscounting loans for importation cornered nearly 11 percent and trading of goods with more than seven percent.

BSP Governor Benjamin Diokno attributed the decline in the availment of rediscounting loans to the banks’ high liquidity position coupled by the deceleration of bank lending due to weaker corporate sector performance amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

Nevertheless, banks recognize BSP’s rediscount facilities as a funding option should liquidity no longer be sourced from the market.

A total of 50 banks comprising of 17 universal and commercial banks, nine thrift banks, as well as 24 rural and cooperative banks maintain rediscounting lines with the BSP as part of their contingency funding plan.

The BSP approved earlier the temporary reduction in the spread on peso rediscounting loans relative to the central bank’s overnight lending rate to zero for a period of 60 days or until May 19.

The validity of the relief measure was extended thrice to July 17, Sept. 30, and Jan. 31 next year. The applicable BSP rediscount rate for loans under the peso rediscount facility remains at 2.75 percent, regardless of loan maturity.

Prior to the relief measure, the peso rediscount rates was based on the latest BSP overnight lending rate plus a spread depending on the term of the loan.

“The measures aim to ensure the availability of credit to productive economic sectors by lowering effective lending rates, and to encourage banks to lend to businesses to help them recover from the COVID-19 crisis,” Diokno said.

The temporary measures also include the reduction of the term spread on rediscounting loans under the BSP’s Exporters’ Dollar and Yen Rediscount Facility (EDYRF).

The BSP also temporarily accepts for rediscounting credit instruments that were granted one-time 60-day grace period or longer, pursuant to Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act.

Philippine banks tapped the facility when Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine in mid-March to curb the spread of COVID-19.

Analysts believe there is enough liquidity in the financial system with cash-rich banks parking excess funds in BSP facilities due to the low uptake in loans.

