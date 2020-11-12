#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Shakeyâ€™s incurs P171. 9 million net loss in 3rd quarter
This brought the nine month total to a net loss of P461.9 million from a net income of P550 million a year ago.
Photo Release
Shakey’s incurs P171. 9 million net loss in 3rd quarter
Iris Gonzales (The Philippine Star) - November 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Shakey’s Pizza Asia Ventures Inc. incurred a net loss of P171.9 million in the third quarter.

This brought the nine month total to a net loss of P461.9 million from a net income of P550 million a year ago.

However, third quarter EBITDA, excluding one-off costs, reverted to positive territory at P78 million after posting a negative figure for the second quarter.

This brought the company’s year-to-date EBITDA to P381 million, following a 23 percent growth in systemwide sales.

Shakey’s systemwide sales stood at P1.4 billion, equivalent to 56 percent of last year’s sales.

Year-to-date, however, same-store sales growth stood at negative 28 percent.

Shakey’s president and CEO Vicente Gregorio said while there remains challenges in the overall environment, the company is seeing gradual improvement in demand.

“Our recovery rate in the third quarter has been better than expected, mainly driven by the sustained healthy growth of our off-premise business and a marked improvement in dine-in sales,” he said.

Moving forward, the company expects to be bottomline positive for the last three months of the year.

SHAKEYS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte's new water contracts reduce guarantees, tinker with rate hike rules
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
President Rodrigo Duterte has greenlighted discussions on a new water contracts for private concessionaires in Metro Man...
Business
fbfb
Cebu Pacific lands deeper in the red in September
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
The Gokongwei-led company reported a net loss of P14.69 billion from January to September, a massive reversal of the P6.77...
Business
fbfb
Banks, swamped with unpaid loans, are not lending
By Prinz Magtulis | 13 hours ago
Banks continued to hold back from lending as loans in their books start to turn sour with the unwinding of regulatory relief...
Business
fbfb
Shakey's narrow Q3 losses bolster future growth expectations
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
"Though there remain challenges in the overall environment, we are nevertheless pleased to see a gradual improvement in demand,"...
Business
fbfb
Biden presidency to lead FDI to Asia with tight China tack
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
Asia is set to secure a significant push for pandemic recovery from the incoming Biden administration.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Bank earnings down 25% in 9 months
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 35 minutes ago
Earnings of Philippine banks slumped by 29 percent to P126.78 billion from January to September compared to last year’s...
Business
fbfb
CebuPac incurs P14.7 billion net loss in 9 months
By Richmond Mercurio | 35 minutes ago
Losses of the country’s largest budget carrier, Cebu Pacific, continued to pile up as of end-September due to disruptions...
Business
fbfb
Our pioneer mentors
By Joey Concepcion | November 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Last Nov. 4, we held Go Negosyo’s anniversary episode featuring our angelpreneurs Jorge Wieneke, Dean Pax Lapid, Vix Madlangbayan, Henry Tenedero, Paulo Tibig, Carlo Calimon, and Armand Bengco in an episode...
Business
fbfb
Lessons from America
By Iris Gonzales | November 12, 2020 - 12:00am
Americans partied last Sunday as if there was no tomorrow, or more appropriately, it’s because there is, indeed a tomorrow to look forward to.
Business
fbfb
EastWest Bank sees profit reaching P7 billion this year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 35 minutes ago
Gotianun-led East West Banking Corp. is now expecting a net income of P7 billion instead of P5 billion to P6 billion this...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with