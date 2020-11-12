#VACCINEWATCHPH
Top 20 Parañaque taxpayers honored
(The Philippine Star) - November 12, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Parañaque City Mayor Edwin Olivarez has recognized the city’s top business and realty taxpayers that helped lay out numerous projects that benefit the majority of residents during a simple awarding ceremony at the city hall.

The 10 outstanding business taxpayers are: Tiger Resort Leisure and Entertainment; Zuellig Pharma Corporation; Mondelez Philippines Inc.; Johnson and Johnson Phils. Inc.; Coca-Cola Beverages Phils. Inc.; New Oriental Club 88 Corp.; Golden Arches Developers Inc.; DMCI Project Developers Inc.; Super Shopping Market Inc.; and Meralco Resorts Leisure Corp.

The top 10 real estate taxpayers include the Eagle One Landholdings Inc.; Belle Corp.; SM Prime Holdings Inc.; DM Wenceslao; Ayala Land Inc.; Bloomberry Resorts; Manila Development Co.;Manila Bayshore Property Holdings; Nayong Pilipino; and Allegro Microsystem Phils Realty Corp.

Olivarez personally awarded plaques of appreciation to all the top taxpayers.

Eagle One is the local affiliate of Universal Entertainment Corp. and owns the site for the casino project in Entertainment City, while the casino license is under the name of Okada’s Tiger Resorts.

Belle Corp. is the gaming and property unit of the Sy family and sister company of SM Investment Corp.

On the other hand, SM Prime Holdings, Inc. is the country’s biggest mall developer and operator. The company owns SM Supermalls – 74 in the country and seven in China. It has three malls in Paranaque namely SM Sucat, SM BF and SM Bicutan.

Olivarez said the huge developments in Entertainment City, a strip of casinos, world-class hotels, shopping and leisure destinations facing Manila Bay, significantly contributed the biggest chunk to the local government’s revenue collection for last year.

He assured residents that the money from the taxes paid by the businesses and realtors would be used to benefit them through the creation of more jobs, delivery of basic services and more business opportunities.

Olivarez thanked lawyer Melanie Soriano-Malaya, the city’s Business Permit and Licensing Office chief, and city treasurer Anthony Pulmano for their dedication, hard work and for helping the city rise from the ashes after paying the multi-million debts Olivarez inherited from the past administration.

Soriano-Malaya informed the mayor that the BPLO was able to hit the P2.8 billion business tax collection target last year, while the 2020 business tax collection target amounting to P3.2 billion was already collected as of the end October.

