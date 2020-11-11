DA allocates P4.5 billion cash, food subsidy for farmers

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Agriculture will provide P4.5 billion in cash and food subsidy to nearly 900,000 marginal farmers as part of its Bayanihan 2 funds.

The DA virtually launched on Monday the Cash and Food Subsidy for Marginal Farmers and Fisherfolk program with a P4.5 billion allocation.

The program aims to provide direct food and financial assistance worth P5,000 to eligible beneficiaries from different sectors in agriculture and fisheries registered under the Registry System for Basic Sectors in Agriculture (RSBSA).

Of the amount, P3,000 will be given in cash, while the remaining P2,000 will be in kind, including rice, chicken and eggs.

A total of 890,794 farmers and fishers are poised to receive the subsidy.

Of these, 346,534 are coconut farmers, 287,128 fishers, 198,023 corn farmers, 29,702 sugarcane farmers, and 29,407 members of the indigenous peoples.

Program implementers are the Philippine Coconut Authority, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, DA-Corn Program, Sugar Regulatory Administration, and the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples.

The program primarily aims to provide secured and direct food and financial assistance to farmers and fishers whose incomes were severely affected by the pandemic.

It also aims to provide market support to local producers of chicken and rice and give a source of livelihood to micro, small, and medium enterprises as DA’s distribution partner.

Cash assistance can be claimed by beneficiaries in any payout center accredited by the Development Bank of the Philippines upon presentation of any government-issued ID, and the unique reference code sent by the implementing agencies via text message. Food assistance can be claimed by beneficiaries at any DA-recognized Kadiwa supplier in their area upon presentation of any government-issued ID, and QR code to be sent by the agencies.

Under the Bayanihan 2, the DA received P24 billion aimed at revitalizing the country’s economy amid the pandemic.