DBM releases P82.5 billion in Bayanihan 2 funds

MANILA, Philippines — The Department of Budget and Management (DBM) has so far released P82.5 billion in funds to support the coronavirus response efforts of various government agencies.

According to the latest data uploaded on the DBM’s website, allotment releases under Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act has amounted to P82.49 billion as of Nov. 3.

This brought to P476.21 billion the total amount of funds released for the Philippines’ COVID-19 response since March, or the enactment of the Bayanihan to Heal as One Act.

Of the total Bayanihan 2 releases, the DBM said P80.47 billion corresponded releases charged from the P140 billion stimulus package under the law.

Another P2.01 billion came from regular funds under the 2020 General Appropriations Act.

The highest allocation amounting to P21.57 billion was given to the Department of Health, followed by the Department of Agriculture with P15.28 billion and Department of Labor and Employment with P13.1 billion.

The Department of Finance also received P10.54 billion in funds, while the Department of Transportation and the Department Social Welfare and Development received P9.5 billion and P6 billion, respectively.

Other recipients also include the Department of the Interior and Local Government (P2.52 billion), Department of National Defense (P855.19 million), the Department of Foreign Affairs (P820 million), Department of Trade and Industry (P1.1 billion), Department of Public Works and Highways (P994.75 million), Office of the Presidential Adviser on the Peace Process (P28.37 million), and the Philippine Sports Commission (P180 million).