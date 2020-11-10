DOF extends tax payment deadline

MANILA, Philippines — To provide relief to individuals and business establishments affected by the coronavirus pandemic, the Department of Finance (DOF) has extended the deadline of payment for taxes, fees and charges at the local government level to Dec. 19 this year.

Department Circular (DC) No. 003-2020, issued by Finance Secretary Carlos Dominguez, stated that the payment of all local taxes, fees, and charges imposed by local government units (LGUs), with deadlines falling on Sept. 14 onwards, are extended until Dec. 19.

Dominguez issued the circular to provide LGUs with uniform guidelines on the implementation of Republic Act 11494 or the Bayanihan to Recover as One Act, which stretches the statutory deadlines for the payment of taxes, fees and other charges required by law, as well as the grant of any benefit.

The DOF said it aims to ease the burden on individuals and enterprises affected by the economic disruption induced by community lockdowns to prevent the spread of COVID-19.

“In the event that an LGU had already extended the deadlines prior to the effectivity of RA 11494, such deadlines, if earlier than Dec. 19, 2020, shall be deemed modified with the period set forth herein,” the circular stated.

“ Any further extension of deadlines beyond Dec. 19, 2020 shall be authorized in accordance with the provision of Republic Act No. 7160 (Local Government Code),” it said.

The DOF said the circular also suspended the period for the redemption of real properties sold or forfeited at a public auction until the specified date.

According to the DOF, no interest, surcharge or any form of penalty will be applied on any local taxes, fees or charges during the period.

The DOF said tax delinquencies incurred prior to the effectivity of Bayanihan 2 would become due and demandable upon the expiration of the law, while interests, penalties and surcharges would run again once it lapses on Dec. 19.

Dominguez directed local treasurers to coordinate with LGU officials to inform taxpayers of the mandatory extensions and to reconfigure the electronic information systems used by local governments for the assessment and computation of the obligations covered by the circular.

Local treasurers were also ordered to defer activities related to administrative or judicial action for the collection of local taxes, fees, or charges until the Bayanihan 2 Law lapses.

The circular also instructed them to utilize electronic payment facilities so that taxpayers who opt to pay early would still be accommodated while ensuring physical distancing.

Local treasurers were told to advise their respective local chief executives on matters concerning the grant of incentives and privileges to taxpayers and business establishments, particularly those extending assistance and providing essential services for COVID-19 response.