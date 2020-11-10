PLDT bags gold standard award for connectivity

MANILA, Philippines — Integrated telecommunications company PLDT Inc. has secured the gold standard for connectivity, while also becoming the first publicly-listed company in Asia to have a data privacy and information security (DPIS) charter.

PLDT was recently awarded the first and only Metro Ethernet Forum 3.0 (MEF 3.0) certification for carrier ethernet services among Philippine service providers.

MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet certified services represent the gold standard for connectivity, providing the highest level of performance, assurance, and agility available in the market.

PLDT said the certification is a testament to its compliance to globally set standards for offering carrier ethernet services through its business to business arm PLDT Enterprise.

The telco giant said such recognition benefits enterprise customers in ensuring the delivery of world-class services for their global operations and support their digital transformation programs.

“We congratulate PLDT on achieving MEF 3.0 Carrier Ethernet certification. This accomplishment presents two exciting and significant milestones.

PLDT will be the first service provider based in the Philippines to offer MEF 3.0 certified services, and it now offers one of the largest portfolios of certified MEF 3.0 CE services of any service provider in the world,” MEF president Nan Chen said.

“This level of certification will assure customers that they will receive the highest levels of performance established by the world’s defining authority for standardized network services,” Chen said.

PLDT has long been a part of the MEF, a non-profit industry forum of network, cloud, and technology providers.

“We would like to thank MEF for this prestigious award which proves as a testament that the PLDT Group strives to constantly improve and innovate its solutions for our valued customers.

Likewise, this international recognition also inspires us further to deliver services of global class,” ePLDT president and CEO and PLDT and Smart Enterprise Business Groups SVP and head Jovy Hernandez said.

“We are proud to be MEF 3.0 compliant.

It gives our customers the security that they will get highly performant, standardized and reliable services from PLDT, in the Philippines and elsewhere where we connect them in the world,” PLDT-Smart chief technology information advisor Joachim Horn said.

Meanwhile, PLDT said it has also become the first among publicly-listed companies in the region to create a DPIS charter.

PLDT’s board of directors approved last Thursday the creation of a DPIS committee and its charter.

To be headed by PLDT chairman and CEO Manuel V. Pangilinan, the DPIS committee will ensure guidance and oversight over how PLDT addresses corporate accountability for privacy and information security.

Other members include PLDT directors Ray Espinosa, Junichi Igarashi, and Bernido Liu as independent member, while Smart president Al Panlilio will serve as an advisor.

“Through the years, PLDT has consistently been recognized for its corporate governance initiatives.

These serve to inspire PLDT to move on and move further with the knowledge that good governance is essential in achieving sustained growth and profitability, with full trust in the inherent worth of the principles of accountability, integrity, fairness and transparency,” the telco giant said.