Aboitiz InfraCapital small cell venture off to a good start

MANILA, Philippines — Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc.’s small cell business venture is off to a good start as it looks to end the year with more than 300 poles leased to telcos.

“For this year, we’re focusing on deploying the group’s poles for the small cells of Dito and Globe so we’re looking at ending the year with about 300 to 350 poles for the 5G equipment of Dito and Globe,” Aboitiz InfraCapital president and chief executive officer Cosette Canilao said.

Aboitiz InfraCapital early last month announced its venture into the business of developing a small cell network to supplement its common tower business.

It later on reported that it has been tapped by Globe Telecom Inc. and Dito Telecommunity Corp. for small cell deployments to help boost their respective network capacity and coverage.

The infrastructure arm of the Aboitiz Group said the two telcos have deployed small cell sites across its pole network in Cebu and Davao under separate lease agreements.

A small cell network is a series of small low-powered, short-ranged antennas that provide coverage and capacity, meant to work in conjunction with macro cell towers.

Telcos and internet service providers can co-locate in small cell attachments in the group’s pole network, similar to the common towers business model to help fast-track expansion, increase service reliability, reduce costs, and lessen redundant sites.

Canilao said the firm’s venture into the small cell sites business is its response to the government’s call to improve the country’s information and communications technology infrastructure.

“Amid the challenges brought about by the pandemic, Aboitiz InfraCapital remains committed to supporting the government in its pursuit to implement strategic infra programs and delivering on projects that provide value adding facilities and services,” Canilao said.

Aboitiz InfraCapital is also one of the players in the government’s common tower initiative.