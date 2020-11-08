Globe secures over 250 permits

#VACCINEWATCHPH
According to Globe, the provinces of Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Isabela, South Cotabato, Pangasinan, Misamis Oriental and Bataan gave the most permits among the provinces, while Manila, Mandaluyong, and Paranaque topped the cities for October.
Richmond Mercurio (The Philippine Star) - November 8, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. was able to secure over 250 permits from local government units last month, complementing its target to aggressively build more cell towers in key areas nationwide.

According to Globe, the provinces of Cavite, Batangas, Laguna, Rizal, Bulacan, Isabela, South Cotabato, Pangasinan, Misamis Oriental and Bataan gave the most permits among the provinces, while Manila, Mandaluyong, and Paranaque topped the cities for October.

“We are always grateful for the support of these LGUs that recognize our network expansion efforts because at the end of the day, their constituents will be the main beneficiaries of better connectivity and wider coverage,” said Joel Agustin, Globe senior vice president for program delivery, network technical group.

Globe said it has exceeded its target of expanding further its network capability and capacity in the first nine months following efforts by the government to fast-track the issuance of permits and cut red tape.

As of September, Globe surpassed its performance of cell site upgrades with 7,780, or a 26.4 percent increase from the number of cell sites upgraded last year.

The cell sites are now 4G LTE ready to give customers faster connectivity and better mobile experience, Globe said.

Globe targets to install at least 800 cell sites this quarter as part of its efforts to improve connectivity in the country.

it is set to build at least 319 cell sites in Metro Manila, while at least 100 sites are in the pipeline in North Luzon and at least 64 towers and small cell sites are being planned in South Luzon.

In the Visayas, a total of 190 installations will be built by Globe this quarter.

The Ayala-led telco will also put up 166 cell sites in Mindanao across 23 provinces and one city.

