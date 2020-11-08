SMIC among best managed firms in Philippines

MANILA, Philippines — Conglomerate SM Investments Corp. (SMIC) was cited among the best managed companies in the Philippines in the 10th annual corporate-institutional poll for 2020 by regional publication Alpha Southeast Asia.

For the sixth consecutive year, SMIC topped the Best Senior Management Investor Relations Support and Best Strategic Corporate Social Responsibility categories.

Other awards included Most Organized Investor Relations for the ninth year in a row; Most Consistent Dividend Policy for the fourth straight year. SMIC was also the only Philippine company to receive Best Annual Report, its second time to receive the award.

“We thank Alpha Southeast Asia for this recognition and the investor community for its confidence. This gives us much encouragement as we endeavor to uphold good governance and sustainability across our businesses,” SMIC president Frederic DyBuncio said.

“As one of Asia’s leading conglomerates, SM Investments Corp. is among a handful of companies that is well positioned given its diversified retail network and company-wide commitment to sustainability, inclusive growth and value creation,” said Siddiq Bazarwala, publisher of Alpha Southeast Asia.

Alpha Southeast Asia collects votes from investors and analysts across the region as well as US and Europe. It is a monthly magazine primarily written for institutional investors, asset and fund management companies in Hong Kong, Singapore, other parts of Asia, US, Europe and the Middle East. The magazine also has a strong following among the region’s largest local corporates.

SMIC is invested in market leading businesses in retail, banking and property. It also invests in ventures that capture high growth opportunities in the emerging Philippine economy.

SM’s retail operations are the country’s largest and most diversified with its food, non-food and specialty retail stores. SM’s property arm, SM Prime Holdings, Inc., is the largest integrated property developer in the Philippines with interests in malls, residences, offices, hotels and convention centers as well as tourism-related property developments. SM’s interests in banking are in BDO Unibank, Inc., the country’s largest bank and China Banking Corp., the sixth largest bank.