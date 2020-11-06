#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Beer and fuel sales revert San Miguel back to profit in Q3
The Ang-led conglomerate reported profits worth P15 billion in the third quarter, reversing P4 billion in net losses in the first half, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Friday.
STAR/File
Beer and fuel sales revert San Miguel back to profit in Q3
Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - November 6, 2020 - 3:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — San Miguel Corp. swung back to profit as of September, buoyed by higher beer and fuel sales after liquor and movement restrictions were lifted.

The Ang-led conglomerate reported profits worth P15 billion in the third quarter, reversing P4 billion in net losses in the first half, the company said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Friday.

“The country has proven its adaptability and resilience in these trying times, and we, in San Miguel Corporation, will continue to deliver on our commitment to help the country build back better and stronger as we emerge from this pandemic,” Ramon Ang, president and chief operating officer, said in a statement.

Broken down, the diversified firm’s legacy beer business delivered for the entire company just after liquor prohibitions were lifted together with lockdowns. Ginebra San Miguel, in particular, improved volume sales by a third from same period a year ago. That brought year-to-date sales to 27.4 million cases, up 3% year-on-year.

Higher take-up of Ginebra’s namesake beers pulled up this segment’s 9-month operating income 18% annually to P25.34 billion.

While still in negative territory, San Miguel Brewery Inc. also performed better. Sales volumes went down 38% year-on-year to 138 million cases in the first 9 months, bringing down operating income by a fifth, albeit narrower than the 61% seen in the first half.

From January to September, the brewery’s operating income sank 44% annually to P11.08 billion.

Apart from the firm’s beer segment, San Miguel’s oil business through Petron Corp. also reverted to 2% on-year operating earnings growth in the third quarter after more public transport was allowed to ply passengers and expanded fuel retail volumes by nearly half from last year.

“Domestic volumes have started to recover, with most Petron stations in the country operating under normal hours since August,” San Miguel said. However, year-to-date operating losses amounted to P10.36 billion.

But overall traffic volumes remained down, thereby negatively affecting San Miguel’s infrastructure business heavily concentrated in toll roads. While third quarter losses tempered from previous 3 months, consolidated revenues dropped 42% year-on-year in first 9 months while operating income declined 76% to P2.1 billion. 

Apart from infrastructure, the financial performance of San Miguel’s power and food and ventures remained down as of September. The power segment, in particular, suffered from low electricity demand amid business closures that pulled down consolidated revenues 9% year-on-year.

Operating losses widened 3% year-on-year to nearly P29 billion, financial statements showed.

Meanwhile, revenues from San Miguel Foods Inc. sank 9% year-on-year from January to September “due to prevailing weakness of poultry prices, slowdown in food services and retail operations” because of the impact of African swine fever in supplies. Operating income shrank 17% from year-ago levels to P3.21 billion.

Adding to the pain was the 74% slump in operating income from the packaging business to P649 million. 

Shares at San Miguel ended flat to close the week at P104 each on Friday.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS SAN MIGUEL HOLDINGS CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Corruption ‘bodabil’
By Boo Chanco | November 6, 2020 - 12:00am
President Duterte’s new all out drive to fight corruption has been met with cynical yawns.
Business
fbfb
Metrobank sees more acct openings with new platform
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. expects a double-digit increase in new accounts by offering higher interest rates compared to...
Business
fbfb
RCBC rolls out new online account platform
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
Rizal Commercial Banking Corp. is further ramping up its electronic channels, allowing end-to-end digital onboarding process...
Business
fbfb
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 days ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
PLDT drops bid to acquire Sky Cable
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
PLDT Inc. dropped its plan to acquire ABS-CBN’s Sky Cable Corp. to avoid potential risks that may arise should the deal...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Duterte's stimulus bills pile up on Senate as session resumes
By Prinz Magtulis | 3 hours ago
Senators will resume session on Monday with clock ticking for the Duterte government’s proposed stimulus measures.
Business
fbfb
Inflation picks up to 2.5% in October
By Czeriza Valencia | 16 hours ago
Consumer prices rose at a faster pace last month, driven by higher food and transport costs, the Philippine Statistics Authority...
Business
fbfb
Data, broadband lift PLDT revenues to all-time high
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
Telecommunications and digital services provider PLDT Inc. is poised to end the year on a high note as the company saw its...
Business
fbfb
Bullish investors push PSEi to 8-month high
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The main stock index surged yesterday as investors start to welcome the strong possibility of a Joe Biden victory in the US...
Business
fbfb
‘No more BSP rate adjustments this year’
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 16 hours ago
The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas may hold off any interest rate adjustments until next year as previous aggressive cuts to...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with