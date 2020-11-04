Globe 9-month earnings down on falling mobile revenues

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. reported lower earnings in the first 9 months, with declining mobile revenues offsetting rising broadband subscriber numbers supported by a shift to work-from-home arrangements.

In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Wednesday, the Ayala-led telecommunications giant said the firm netted P17.7 billion from January to September, down a tenth year-on-year. In 9 months, consolidated service revenues amounted to P109.1 billion, down 1% annually.

For Ernest Cu, president and chief executive, Globe's financial performance was not that bad. “We are pleased with the performance Globe delivered this period, especially considering the extraordinary circumstances our country is facing,” he said in a statement.

Broken down, 71% of Globe's 9-month service revenues came from its mobile business, which fell 6% year-on-year to P77.3 billion as the company loses some patrons despite a pandemic-led shift to data-based services.

As of September, the network has a total mobile subscriber base of 78.2 million, lower than 80.2 million recorded in June.

On the flip side, Globe’s broadband revenues went up 22% year-on-year to P19.5 billion in the first 9 months fueled by an 82% uptick in subscriber base to 3.4 million, helped mainly by people working from home or taking online classes.

As home broadband becomes a bright spot for Globe amid the pandemic, “more and more” of the company's capital expenditures will go to “fiberization” of home internet, Rizza Maniego-Eala, chief financial officer, told a virtual press conference. Cu said this should help the company counter an upcoming “intense competition” in the fiber segment.

Globe faces formidable competitors in the broadband space like Converge ICT Solutions Inc., which recently raised P29 billion in a maiden share sale to bankroll a network expansion beyond Luzon. There is also Dito Telecommunity, which said last week is on track for commercial operations by March next year.

“The competition will intensify as we move into 2021 because it’s not actually Globe that’s been rolling out in terms of fiber... There will be intense competition in that segment and I believe it's a race on who can deploy much better and quicker,” Cu said.

“They (Converge) are a formidable competitor in the broadband space. But Globe has faced formidable competitors before,” he added.

So far, the Ayala-led firm is sticking to its capital expenditure plan of P50 billion this year, which was watered down early in the year due to building disruptions from the pandemic. A total of P33.4 billion of that amount was already spent in first 9 months, mostly to widen fiber connections by 300% by yearend.

On Wednesday, shares in Globe lost 0.89% to close at P2,002 each.