This file photo shows the Manila International Container Terminal.
ICTSI/Released
Weak trade pulls down Customs revenues in October
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 5:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Lackluster global trade due to the coronavirus pandemic continued to hurt the Bureau of Customs' revenues in October, but the haul was enough to beat the government's tempered collection goal for the month.

In a statement on Wednesday, Customs said the bureau raised a total of P50.9 billion in October, surpassing its downwardly-adjusted monthly target by 5.2%. Last month, the agency was tasked to collect P48.4 billion.

This was the fifth month that Customs' earnings exceeded the state's watered down goal. But year-on-year, revenues plummeted 11.79%.

"BOC’s positive revenue collection performance is attributed to the improved valuation and intensified collection efforts of all the ports, gradual improvement of importation volume and the government’s effort in ensuring unhampered movement of goods," the bureau said.

Customs, which traditionally accounts for a fifth of state revenues every year, mainly generate revenues from import levies. But after the health crisis swept the globe last March, flow of shipments was crippled, translating to lower revenues that prompted a government scramble to raise cash by borrowing more to fund a costly pandemic response.

Adding to Customs’ worries is the strong peso. A strong local currency allows traders to purchase imported goods at much lower costs. Import costs, in turn, serve as base for computing Customs duties.

By revenue source, Customs said seven of 17 collection districts exceeded their respective targets for the month namely the ports in Batangas, Manila, Zamboanga, Subic, Clark, Limay and Cebu.

From January to October, Customs revenues amounted to P448.95 billion, accounting for 88.7% of the full-year target to raise P506.15 billion. Compared to the same period last year, cumulative collections sagged 4.07%.

