Holiday demand not materializing as factories cut output anew

MANILA, Philippines — Local factories slipped back to negative territory in October, reflecting a fragile recovery from the pandemic ahead of the typically strong holiday season amid a shrinking workforce and falling output.

Results of a monthly survey of 400 companies showed the Philippines’ purchasing managers’ index, a measure of manufacturing output, sank to 48.5 last month from 50.1 in September, IHS Markit, a British information provider, said in a report.

The result suggests that manufacturing output resumed contraction in October after a brief rise above the 50 level separating growth and slump. More broadly, it signals factories continuously encountering difficulty in operations even after business has slowly restarted since June.

“Weak client demand in domestic markets, a sharp contraction in employment and lower production weighed on the health of the sector, causing the overall PMI figure to drop,” Shreeya Patel, economist at IHS Markit, said in a commentary.

Dissecting the data, IHS said the overall picture was pulled down by new orders in the domestic market falling anew in October after a slight rebound the previous month. The assessment showed the “economic fallout from the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic persisted” even during the final quarter when holiday demand usually props up factory activity.

Offshore, IHS said new shipments have increased for the second month although they appeared insufficient to prompt factories to run faster and produce more.

Overall, companies polled said “weaker demand conditions” last month prompted them to scale back production to avoid incurring costs without assurance of recovering them, IHS said.

Prices of raw materials also increased due to supply shortages, straining an already financially-burdened factories that are yet to fully get their groove back since lockdowns were eased and the economy reopened last June.

Fewer workers also operated machines as firms cut back on overhead expenses for the eighth straight month to lower costs. Patel said the outlook for manufacturing remains bleak despite some semblance of normalcy already being achieved.

“The reopening of businesses will support a pick-up in the economy, although infection rates in the Philippines remain high compared to regional peers,” Patel said.

“Until virus cases are tamed domestically and globally, we are likely to see a protracted recovery in manufacturing production,” she added.

Factories, however, are not taking the weakness on a stride. IHS noted that during its survey, companies that registered a fall in sales implemented discounts to attract customers. Over the next 12 months, companies also expect business to gain ground from new product launches.

“For now, firms remain optimistic that production will improve over the coming year, however, it remains to be seen whether the latest contraction was temporary,” Patel said.