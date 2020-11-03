#VACCINEWATCHPH
A total of $266 million in American lottery jackpots is up for grabs this week and you can win it from the Philippines!
The American Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries are known worldwide for their incredible jackpots. In this week’s draws, their accumulated jackpots are worth $266 million USD (?12.9 billion).
Released
(Philstar.com) - November 3, 2020 - 11:52am

Get your official US Powerball and Mega Millions tickets playing the lottery online with theLotter. It is easy, safe, and legal.

The American Powerball and Mega Millions lotteries are known worldwide for their incredible jackpots. In this week’s draws, their accumulated jackpots are worth $266 million USD (?12.9 billion).

Amazingly, you don’t need to travel to the United States, nor be an American citizen or resident, to take a chance on winning Powerball’s $137 million jackpot and the $129 million Mega Millions jackpot.

It is possible to play both these American lotteries this week without leaving the Philippines! In fact, you can go online right now and purchase official Powerball and Mega Millions tickets by using the services of theLotter.com.

Introducing theLotter

TheLotter is the world’s leading online lottery ticket purchasing service. TheLotter uses local agents in the United States to buy official lottery tickets on behalf of its customers from all over the world. A small surcharge is added to ticket prices in order to cover the cost of this service. Once purchased, tickets are scanned and uploaded to a customer’s account before the draw. With this scanned version of the ticket and email confirmation, customers can rest assured that they have full ownership of their tickets. TheLotter provides a dedicated support team, available 24/7, to help customers with any concerns.

How to play for a chance at winning $266 million in jackpot prizes

•    Sign up at theLotter.com
•    Select US Powerball or the Mega Millions lottery from over 45 lotteries available on the site
•    Fill out your ticket with your favorite numbers or click on the ‘Quick Pick’ button to use a computer-generated random selection.
•    Indicate how many lines you want to play or choose to play with a lottery syndicate to increase your chances of winning.
•    Confirm your ticket purchase and you’re eligible to win prizes in the upcoming draw!

What happens if you win

When you win a lottery prize at theLotter, the entire amount is yours! No commissions are deducted from winning tickets. Winnings are transferred to your secure, private account and you can withdraw them at any time.

Winning a lottery jackpot, however, may require traveling to the lottery’s offices in the United States to collect your prize money. In this case, a lawyer provided to you by theLotter, free of charge, will assist in the win collection process.

Any foreigners ever won the American lottery?

Over the years, theLotter has paid out more than $100 million in prizes to over 5.5 million lucky winners from across the globe.

In August 2015, a resident of Baghdad won a $6.4 million jackpot playing the Oregon Megabucks lottery after purchasing his winning ticket online at TheLotter. The Iraqi's win was so unique that it was reported in the New York Times, the Daily Mail, NBC, CNN and the Associated Press. All publications noted that it is perfectly legal for foreigners to win American lottery prizes by purchasing official tickets online at TheLotter.

It turns out that the Iraqi's surprising win was not the only time a foreigner won a huge American lottery jackpot by using the services of TheLotter. A retired woman from Panama won a $30 million jackpot playing Florida Lotto in July 2017. 

Closer to home, Christina R. from the Philippines struck gold when she won €150,987.68 playing Spain's La Primitiva lottery in July 2016. Christina said the experience purchasing her lottery tickets online at theLotter was "simple."

The next Mega Millions draw takes place this Tuesday night and the next Powerball draw is on Wednesday night. For a chance at winning the incredible American lottery jackpots, make sure to get your tickets in time for the draws!

For more information how to play US Powerball and Mega Millions online, please visit theLotter.com. Good luck and please play responsibly!

