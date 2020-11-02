GOCCs subsidies hit P200 billion in 9 months

MANILA, Philippines — The national government has extended nearly P200 billion in subsidies to state-run firms from January to September to support their operations and coronavirus response efforts, according to the Bureau of the Treasury (BTr).

Subsidies to government-owned and-controlled corporations (GOCCs) during the nine-month period amounted to P199.61 billion, 27 percent higher than the P157.07 billion recorded in the same period last year.

The nine-month figure saw an increase even as budgetary support to GOCCs for the month of September plunged by 88.13 percent to P7.15 billion from P60.28 billion a year ago mainly due to a higher base effect.

In September last year, state-run corporations, particularly the Philippine Health Insurance Corp. (PhilHealth), National Irrigation Administration (NIA), Light Rail Transit Authority (LRTA) and National Electrification Administration (NEA) received huge subsidies from the government.

Government-run corporations receive subsidies from the national government to cover the fund requirements for their programs and projects, as well as operational expenses.

Based on the Treasury’s report, the Social Security System (SSS) remained the highest receiver of financial support in the first nine months with P51 billion.

This was used for the Small Business Wage Subsidy Program, which provided cash aids to employees of small businesses affected by the coronavirus pandemic.

It was followed by the National Food Authority, which was given P37.65 billion in support of its mandate to maintain emergency rice buffer stocks.

Controversy ridden PhilHealth also accepted P30.45 billion in assistance from January to September.

Meanwhile, NIA also secured P24.97 billion in subsidies during the nine-month period, after cornering the largest amount of subsidy in September at P2.62 billion.

The NHA also received P17.74 billion, while the NEA and LRTA were granted P11.42 billion and P11.15 billion, respectively.

Other GOCCs which received assistance during the period were the National Power Corp. (P1.69 billion), Philippine Crop Insurance Corp. (P1.67 billion), Small Business Corp. (P1.5 billion), Bases Conversion and Development Authority (P1.49 billion), Philippine Heart Center (P1.07 billion), and 27 others.