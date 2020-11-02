Closure of refineries not worrisome â€” BSP

MANILA, Philippines — The impact of the closure of major refineries on inflation is not worrisome amid the continued decline in oil prices in the world market as the country remains a net oil importer, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

According to BSP Deputy Governor Francisco Dakila Jr., the impact on inflation from the shutdown of major refineries in the country is not worrisome as global oil prices have moderated significantly this year compared to last year.

“There is ample cushion. With respect to the impact of that on oil inventory, so long as the supply coming from abroad is stable, then it should not be worrisome for inflation,” Dakila said.

Last Oct. 1, the BSP slashed its inflation forecasts to 2.3 percent for this year, 2.8 percent for next year, and three percent for 2022. These are all within the BSP’s two to four percent inflation target.

During the meeting, Dakila said the Monetary Board conducted a simulation on what would happen under different oil price scenarios. “ The simulation showed we have a comfortable margin,” Dakila said.

BSP director for Department of Economic Research Dennis Lapid said inflation on oil is really dependent on international prices since the Philippines has always been a net importer of crude oil.

“As far as we can gather based on various analysis, the outlook for international oil prices continues to be soft on account of weak global demand,” Lapid said.

Based on the third quarter inflation report, the average price of Dubai crude oil increased by 40.5 percent quarter- on- quarter amid signs of some demand recovery as lockdown measures eased and manufacturing activity improved, which was generally reflected in the gradual pickup in global oil consumption.

The decision of the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and other participating non-OPEC producers to extend the first phase of their production cut to July along with a high degree of compliance to the agreement within the group has also contributed to the price increase.

However, oil demand outlook continues to be uncertain given the rising cases of COVID-19 in some parts of the world.

OPEC revised its world oil demand projections downward by 0.40 million barrels per day and 0.77 mb/d in 2020 and 2021, respectively.

Ramon Ang, president and chief executive officer of Petron Corp., announced last week his company’s plan to close down the remaining oil refinery in the country amid heavy costs of operations due to alleged uneven playing field between refiners and importers.

Petron produces 180,000 barrels of oil per day in its refinery in Limay, Bataan.

On top of the value added tax (VAT) and excise tax, Ang lamented refiners need to pay another round of taxes after processing and selling their products to the local market when they import crude oil into the country compared to importers who only pay when they start selling their products.

“I think we also won’t last if the situation does not change. If the playing field of the Petron refinery does not level with the importers, we will close for sure. When? Very soon,” Ang said.

On the other hand, Pilipinas Shell Petroleum Corp. announced in August it was permanently shutting down its refinery in Tabangao, Batangas.

The facility, owned by the local unit of multinational oil giant Royal Dutch Shell Plc, will be converted into a world-class import terminal to further strengthen its financial resilience amid the significant changes and challenges in the global refining industry and the shift to the new normal brought by the pandemic.