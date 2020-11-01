#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Disaster funds sufficient after P5-B top-up for Rolly relief
This satellite image shows weather disturbances hovering over the Philippines as of October 27.
JMA
Disaster funds sufficient after P5-B top-up for Rolly relief
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - November 1, 2020 - 8:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Funds to respond to damage brought by this year’s strongest typhoon that devastated large parts of Luzon are sufficient, budget officials said on Sunday.

Calamity funds nearly depleted by the costly pandemic response were replenished with additional P5 billion from savings last year, Budget Secretary Wendel Avisado said in a text message. 

Adding the P3.6 billion in “available funds” in the pool, the budget chief said P8.6 billion stands ready to be spent to address the disaster brought by Typhoon Rolly.

On top of these allocations, Budget Undersecretary Tina Marie Canda said balances are also available under quick response funds of agencies or money that can easily be tapped in case of emergencies. “Once the QRF is reduced substantially, they can request (from us),” Canda said in a separate text message.

Avisado said: “We assume that the departments/agencies concerned still have available funds as we have not yet received any request from them.” Canda said the department has no data on remaining QRF with agencies.

The assurance of fund availability was a welcome change from April when Philippines entered its yearly typhoon season lacking budget space for disaster relief because calamity funds were diverted to programs addressing the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) health crisis. As of Sept. 14, the last report available, P389 billion in budget funds had been refunneled to COVID-19 response.

That problem apparently persisted until September. Budget data showed that before the latest augmentation, which Canda said was only approved last month, only P1.14 billion of the P7.5 billion in calamity funds remained untapped. The rest were already spent by the health, agriculture, defense, social welfare and public works departments for various projects.

Worse, the P1.4 billion at the time was likewise not enough to fund projects awaiting approvals. As of end-September, P9.46 billion in requests for calamity fund were pending endorsements either from the budget agency or Office of the President. Canda said the recent top-up will not be disbursed to meet these requirements, and instead be funneled to typhoon relief.

“The final arbiter or decision maker on what to release and priorities (of) calamity fund is the NDRRMC. The departments are not completely “zero” as well in terms of funding immediate relief, repair and rehab of calamity areas,” Canda explained.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council (NDRRMC) has yet to assess the damage caused by “Rolly,” but over a million people had been evacuated ahead of the cyclone’s landfall on Sunday. Power was cut off in several areas in Catanduanes and Bicol where the cyclone entered and toppled trees and electric posts.

Apart from “Rolly,” tropical storm Sionie is currently inside the Philippine area of responsibility.

NATIONAL DISASTER RISK REDUCTION AND MANAGEMENT COUNCIL (NDRRMC) TYPHOON ROLLY
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 days ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
The birds and the beasts and then the bats
By Francis J. Kong | November 1, 2020 - 12:00am
It is a good thing for parents to read their children, Aesop’s Fables. Each tale teaches a lesson.
Business
fbfb
Converge EBITDA escalates by 74%
By Iris Gonzales | 21 hours ago
Newly listed broadband company Converge ICT reported an EBITDA (earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization)...
Business
fbfb
Deferred rent payments hurt SM Prime 9-month earnings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 days ago
In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, the property unit of the SM Group reported a consolidated net income of P14.4...
Business
fbfb
Keeping the home safe
By Mary Ann LL. Reyes | November 1, 2020 - 12:00am
A home is a place where everyone should feel safe.
Business
fbfb
Latest
GSIS offers computer loan program
By Mary Grace Padin | 21 hours ago
State-run Government Service Insurance System has introduced a new credit facility which aims to help members and their families...
Business
fbfb
POGO taxes to fund government action vs COVID-19
By Mary Grace Padin | 21 hours ago
Taxes collected from offshore gaming licensees will be used to fund government measures to address the coronavirus disease...
Business
fbfb
World Bank sees remittances to Philippine falling by 5% this year
By Czeriza Valencia | 21 hours ago
Money sent home by Filipino workers stationed overseas can decline by five percent this year as growth and employment levels...
Business
fbfb
Economists peg inflation slightly picking up in October
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 21 hours ago
Economists see a slight uptick in inflation to 2.4 percent in October after easing for two straight months to a four-month...
Business
fbfb
IC to assess pandemic impact on insurers
By Mary Grace Padin | 21 hours ago
The Insurance Commission plans to conduct a survey to assess the impact of the coronavirus disease 2019 pandemic on the business...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with