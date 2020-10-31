#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
NGCP energizes P1.1 billion Butuan-Placer line
The project involves the construction of 100 kilometers of overhead transmission lines which connect the Butuan substation in Agusan del Norte to the Placer substation in Surigao del Norte.
STAR/File
NGCP energizes P1.1 billion Butuan-Placer line
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - October 31, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has energized the P1.1-billion Butuan-Placer 138 kilovolt (kV) line 2 earlier this month, providing greater reliability of power transmission services in the Northeastern Mindanao area.

The project involves the construction of 100 kilometers of overhead transmission lines which connect the Butuan substation in Agusan del Norte to the Placer substation in Surigao del Norte.

“With the new line in place, cooperatives in Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur will benefit from improved voltage level, reduced transmission system losses, and the mitigation of unwanted power interruptions in the area,” the NGCP said.

NGCP said the old existing Butuan-Placer line, which has been in operation since 1995, was reinforced with a second, alternative circuit to avert load dropping caused by unplanned outages.

The new transmission line fulfills the N-1 requirement of the Philippine Grid Code, which is the ability of the grid to withstand a major system disturbance through redundancies in the grid system.

“We fully recognize the potentiality of Mindanao and are preparing for significant load growth in the coming years. Through the energization of this project, we are able to deliver quality service and a strengthened transmission network to support the region’s continued growth,” the NGCP said.

Meanwhile, the company also appeals to the public to help keep the right-of-way (ROW) corridor of this line free and clear from any obstruction that may hamper its ability to transmit electricity efficiently.

“We call all the residents and the LGU leaders of areas where our transmission lines traverse to help us safeguard these facilities,” the company said.

“They can only continue to serve your area if the ROW corridors are kept clean. Not only can these obstructions cause unplanned power interruptions, but it may also pose a danger to life and property,” it said.

NGCP’s projects in Mindanao also include the Mindanao Backbone and the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection. Both projects aim to further enhance the reliability of transmission services for the entire region.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining and developing the country’s power grid.

NGCP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Converge's revenue surge fails to impress investors on debut week
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 11 hours ago
Share prices have tumbled 12% from Converge's initial price offer of P16.80.
Business
fbfb
World Bank sees slower fall for remittances this year
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
Inflows from Filipinos abroad would decline 5% year-on-year in 2020, the multilateral agency said in a global migration report...
Business
fbfb
Not ready
By Boo Chanco | October 30, 2020 - 12:00am
DOTr Sec Art Tugade had all the good intentions when he mandated the use of RFID in the expressways.
Business
fbfb
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 days ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
Bulacan Bypass Road Phase 3 nearly complete
By Czeriza Valencia | 1 day ago
The third phase of the Arterial Road Bypass project in Bulacan is on track for completion by December, the Japan International...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philex earnings double to P920 million in 9 months
By Louise Maureen Simeon | October 31, 2020 - 12:00am
Pangilinan-led Philex Mining Corp. has more than doubled its net income to P920 million in the nine-month period ending September on sky-high world market prices.
Business
fbfb
Metrobank hikes provisions for bad loans as profit grows
44 minutes ago
Metropolitan Bank & Trust Co. hiked its provisions for bad loans nearly five-fold in the first nine months as gross income...
Business
fbfb
Jollibee raises stake in Tim Ho Wan
By Iris Gonzales | 44 minutes ago
Jollibee Foods Corp., the listed Asian food conglomerate, has increased its stake in popular dimsum brand Tim Ho Wan from...
Business
fbfb
Del Monte Philippines raises P6.5 billion from bond sale
By Iris Gonzales | 44 minutes ago
Del Monte Philippines Inc. successfully raised P6.47 billion from the sale of fixed rate bonds.
Business
fbfb
Dito, Globe tap Aboitiz InfraCapital for small cell towers
By Richmond Mercurio | 44 minutes ago
Globe Telecom and Dito Telecommunity Corp. have teamed up with Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. for small cell deployments to help...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with