NGCP energizes P1.1 billion Butuan-Placer line

MANILA, Philippines — The National Grid Corp. of the Philippines (NGCP) has energized the P1.1-billion Butuan-Placer 138 kilovolt (kV) line 2 earlier this month, providing greater reliability of power transmission services in the Northeastern Mindanao area.

The project involves the construction of 100 kilometers of overhead transmission lines which connect the Butuan substation in Agusan del Norte to the Placer substation in Surigao del Norte.

“With the new line in place, cooperatives in Surigao del Norte and Surigao del Sur will benefit from improved voltage level, reduced transmission system losses, and the mitigation of unwanted power interruptions in the area,” the NGCP said.

NGCP said the old existing Butuan-Placer line, which has been in operation since 1995, was reinforced with a second, alternative circuit to avert load dropping caused by unplanned outages.

The new transmission line fulfills the N-1 requirement of the Philippine Grid Code, which is the ability of the grid to withstand a major system disturbance through redundancies in the grid system.

“We fully recognize the potentiality of Mindanao and are preparing for significant load growth in the coming years. Through the energization of this project, we are able to deliver quality service and a strengthened transmission network to support the region’s continued growth,” the NGCP said.

Meanwhile, the company also appeals to the public to help keep the right-of-way (ROW) corridor of this line free and clear from any obstruction that may hamper its ability to transmit electricity efficiently.

“We call all the residents and the LGU leaders of areas where our transmission lines traverse to help us safeguard these facilities,” the company said.

“They can only continue to serve your area if the ROW corridors are kept clean. Not only can these obstructions cause unplanned power interruptions, but it may also pose a danger to life and property,” it said.

NGCP’s projects in Mindanao also include the Mindanao Backbone and the Mindanao-Visayas Interconnection. Both projects aim to further enhance the reliability of transmission services for the entire region.

NGCP is a Filipino-led, privately owned company in charge of operating, maintaining and developing the country’s power grid.