#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Gov't debt briefly eases from record after P300-B BSP payment
Outstanding debt eased from a record-high and declined to P9.37 trillion as of last month, down 2.6% from August level, the Bureau of the Treasury reported on Thursday.
STAR/ File
Gov't debt briefly eases from record after P300-B BSP payment
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 6:37pm

MANILA, Philippines — September marked a blip on the government’s rising debt pile after liabilities with the central bank were settled, a temporary reprieve that risks reversing this month with fresh cash from the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP).

Outstanding debt eased from a record-high and declined to P9.37 trillion as of last month, down 2.6% from August level, the Bureau of the Treasury reported on Thursday.

The decline was a direct result of the Duterte administration returning the BSP’s P300-billion placements in Treasury bonds after they matured. That amount was invested way back in March to give the government cash for 3 months, but was refreshed for another quarter following the law. 

Settling BSP dues easily subtracted 4.1% in the value of domestic debts that dropped to P6.54 trillion last month. Lending from the central bank was recorded as a direct loan which plummeted to just P156 million after the settlement. 

That said, the decrease is likely to be brief. As soon as giving back the P300 billion BSP invested last September 29, government applied for fresh borrowings worth P540 billion from monetary authorities, this time in the form of advances, meaning direct cash infusions instead of investing the money in bonds.

What’s more, most other form of liabilities sustained their increase last month, consistent with the Duterte administration’s reliance on debt to raise cash for a costly pandemic response, while financing typical state operations. As it is, government projects the debt pile to rise to P10.16 trillion by yearend.

For instance, debt funneled through Treasury bonds and bills, which are issued weekly, inched up 0.4% month-on-month to P6.44 trillion, data showed. Assumed loans were steady at P792 million.

Foreign debts recorded a faster 1% increase in September from August to P2.93 trillion. Under this segment, external loans availed from other countries or multilateral institutions like the World Bank and Asian Development Bank rose a faster 2.6% to P1.27 trillion. 

Meanwhile, absent any foray into the foreign bond market, the value of foreign-denominated securities dipped 0.2% month-on-month to P1.66 trillion. Broken down, 98.6% or P1.28 trillion of these bonds were denominated in US dollar. 

The balance was shared by bonds in euro, yen, yuan and global peso, figures showed.

The government typically borrows from local and foreign investors to bridge its budget deficit and pay up old dues. But this year, liabilities ballooned after the pandemic messed up with a budget plans that did not foresee the health crisis pulling down tax receipts from shuttered businesses closed down and stay-at-home consumers this year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINE DEBT
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Miguel to scrap pending coal power plants after gov't ban
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
As of July, energy department data showed the company’s subsidiaries are eyeing to build coal-fired power plants with...
Business
fbfb
Catching up on delays, Dito eyes wider network by yearend
By Prinz Magtulis | 4 hours ago
“We are hoping more than 2,000 by end of 2020. Hopefully, we can achieve that so that we can offer a wider coverage...
Business
fbfb
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
Puhunan pang-negosyo
By Joey Concepcion | October 29, 2020 - 12:00am
From its humble beginnings in 2005, Go Negosyo has grown into a dynamic, enabling organization that empowers our country’s micro and small entrepreneurs.
Business
fbfb
SM Bonus sugar pulled out after safety warning
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Authorities said companies that commercially sold these products without securing clearances violated Republic Act 9711 or...
Business
fbfb
Latest
China Bank grows profits in third quarter
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
The Sy-led lender netted P3 billion during the July-September period, up 21% year-on-year.
Business
fbfb
BIR opens its doors to corruption probe opening salvo
By Ramon Royandoyan | 2 hours ago
“It is a welcome move as it will assist us with our continuing effort to rid of BIR of the remaining ‘bad eggs,’”...
Business
fbfb
Cost-cutting buoys Cemex Holdings' profits as building yet to restart
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Earnings by cement manufacturer Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc. bounced back in the third quarter but hardly due an economic...
Business
fbfb
Puregold allots P5 billion to acquire stores and expand reach
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The grocery operator was one of the few companies that benefited from stay-at-home consumers.
Business
fbfb
Index down anew on continued profit taking
By Iris Gonzales | 19 hours ago
The stock index finished in negative territory for the second day in a row yesterday as investors continue to unload stocks...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with