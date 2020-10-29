#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Cost-cutting buoys Cemex Holdings' profits as building yet to restart
Earnings by cement manufacturer Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc. bounced back in the third quarter but hardly due an economic restart that was expected to reboot construction activities and more because of lower costs.
AFP
Cost-cutting buoys Cemex Holdings' profits as building yet to restart
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 29, 2020 - 4:13pm

MANILA, Philippines — Earnings by cement manufacturer Cemex Holdings Philippines Inc. bounced back in the third quarter but hardly due an economic restart that was expected to reboot construction activities and more because of lower costs.

The company’s consolidated net income rose more than seven-fold to P623 million from July to September after operating costs declined, Cemex Holdings said in a disclosure to the stock exchange on Thursday.

That the improvement was largely a result of declining expenses reflected an economy struggling to recover from lockdowns that put a halt on state infrastructure projects supporting Cemex Holdings and the cement sector.

More specifically, distribution expenses decreased a tenth to P935.07 million in the previous quarter, while selling and administrative disbursements dipped 1% to P753.97 million in similar period.

On the flip side, Cemex Holdings’ cash inflows were hit by a double whammy of weak demand and low prices. Local cement volumes dipped 3% year-on-year in the three months to September, while prices inched down 1% “due to the effects of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.”

Net sales decreased 6% from year-ago levels to P5.5 billion during the same period, and Cemex Holdings said this was due to a “re-imposition of stricter lockdown measures during the quarter” which lasted for 15 days in Metro Manila and neighboring areas last August.

“As the country takes steps towards reopening the economy, the impact of the pandemic remains a concern,” Ignacio Mijares, company president and chief executive, said.

“We must continue to adapt to the challenges and limitations brought about by COVID-19," Mijares added.

Indeed, the third-quarter rebound was not sufficient to bring the company back to black year-to-date. From January to September, consolidated net income dropped 10.5% year-on-year to P758.1 million after local cement supplies dipped 12%. 

Cemex Holdings said lower sales volumes and prices were “partially offset by lower costs and cost containment measures, including maintenance cost deferrals.” Nine-month distribution and administrative costs sank 14% and 8%, respectively.

For Luis Limlingan, head of sales at Manila-based brokerage Regina Capital, Cemex Holdings’ performance was not that bad. “Though income was lower, it was above our expectations,” Limlingan said in a Viber message.

“An expansion in margins led to positive gross profits and net income in third quarter, despite the lower net cement sales during the period,” he added.

Moving forward, Mijares is banking on the “full execution of the government’s infrastructure plan” to sustain Cemex Holdings’ profits. It remains to be seen whether this would materialize however, as stimulus spending has been stuck on securing approvals as well as a potential disruption from President Rodrigo Duterte’s corruption probe. 

“Nevertheless, we continue to be optimistic on the long-term growth prospects of the Philippines,” Mijares said.

CEMEX HOLDINGS PHILIPPINES INC. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
San Miguel to scrap pending coal power plants after gov't ban
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
As of July, energy department data showed the company’s subsidiaries are eyeing to build coal-fired power plants with...
Business
fbfb
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
SM Bonus sugar pulled out after safety warning
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Authorities said companies that commercially sold these products without securing clearances violated Republic Act 9711 or...
Business
fbfb
The stolen economy: Of shenanigans and smugglers
By Iris Gonzales | October 29, 2020 - 12:00am
If one were to trace the labyrinthine trail of smuggling in this country, one will often find a powerful person somewhere along the way a coddler who may be from the echelons of power, perhaps oligarchs or politicos...
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN taps new platforms for movies
By Richmond Mercurio | 16 hours ago
ABS-CBN is pushing through with the production of local movies, but will be tapping on new platforms for their release as...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Catching up on delays, Dito eyes wider network by yearend
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 hour ago
“We are hoping more than 2,000 by end of 2020. Hopefully, we can achieve that so that we can offer a wider coverage...
Business
fbfb
Puregold allots P5 billion to acquire stores and expand reach
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
The grocery operator was one of the few companies that benefited from stay-at-home consumers.
Business
fbfb
Index down anew on continued profit taking
By Iris Gonzales | 16 hours ago
The stock index finished in negative territory for the second day in a row yesterday as investors continue to unload stocks...
Business
fbfb
Government to borrow P140 billion in November
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
The government is eyeing to raise P140 billion next month through the regular issuance of securities in the domestic market,...
Business
fbfb
World Bank approves $88.28 million loan for customs modernization
By Czeriza Valencia | 16 hours ago
The World Bank has approved an $88.28-million loan to finance the modernization of the country’s customs administr...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with