#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Nickel Asia shuts, Philex Mining restarts some mining sites
Investors, however, were unconvinced of both Nickel Asia’s and Philex Mining’s positive prospects with the mine closures with shares at both firms down at the Philippine Stock Exchange on Wednesday.
Philstar.com/stock
Nickel Asia shuts, Philex Mining restarts some mining sites
Ramon Royandoyan (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 11:37am

MANILA, Philippines — Operations of two mining firms were disrupted by the coronavirus disease-2019 (COVID-19) pandemic.

On one hand, Nickel Asia Corp. disclosed to the stock exchange mining activities at Tagana-an mine in Surigao del Norte will be suspended indefinitely after the local government placed the site on lockdown “until further orders.”

The suspension of mining in the area came after 19 workers tested positive for COVID-19. As a precautionary measure, the company shut down the mining site from October 19 to 25, but municipal officials stepped in and ordered the area shut for the meantime. 

Non-mining activities of Hinatuan Mining Corp., a Nickel Asia subsidiary operating the mine, would resume after a 2-week suspension from October 27 to November 10. Nickel Asia said a financial blowback from the decisions are not expected to be significant. Hinatuan Mining accounted for 19% of the parent’s total ore volume in 2019.

“HMC is already at the tail-end of its mining season and the last of its ore shipments have been loaded and the rest diverted to NAC’s other subsidiaries, Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation and Cagdianao Mining Corporation,” the company said.

It was unclear how many Nickel Asia’s 6,971 employees as of last year are deployed to Tagana-an mines.

While Nickel Asia was halting some production, Philex Mining Corp. is restarting some. After a 2-day suspension until October 24 because of 26 COVID-19 cases, the Pangilinan-led firm said activities at the Padcal mine in Benguet province resumes Wednesday at 50% capacity.

While work was on hold, Philex conducted contact tracing and tested 1,425 employees and their families. Out of the total, 151 people tested positive for COVID-19, of whom eight people already recovered.

Since most cases were contained at Philex Mining’s underground mines, the company expects to nearly go back to normal operations at 90% capacity in 3 days. “(Barring) any resurgence of infection, Management believes that there is a minimal impact to the operations and financial results for 2020,” Philex Mining said.

Investors, however, were unconvinced of both Nickel Asia’s and Philex Mining’s positive prospects with the mine closures. As of 11:22 a.m., shares at Nickel Asia were down 1.59% to P3.83 apiece. Philex Mining dropped 1.44% to P5.47 each. 

NICKEL ASIA CORP. NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILEX MINING CORP
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government ends energy neutrality, favors renewables ahead of boom
By Prinz Magtulis | 19 hours ago
The moratorium on new coal plant applications was announced in tandem with the relaxation on foreign ownership limits in geothermal...
Business
fbfb
Corporate socialism?
By Boo Chanco | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The pandemic lockdowns brought world economies to their knees.
Business
fbfb
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
Corruption probe seen unlikely to block infrastructure plans
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
“The objective of the task force is to weed out the crooks in graft-ridden agencies, not to stop legitimate projects,”...
Business
fbfb
JG Summit reorganizes top management team
By Iris Gonzales | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Gokongwei-owned JG Summit Holdings Inc., the listed conglomerate founded by the late taipan John Gokongwei Jr., appointed new officers last week as part of a major reorganization as it navigates through the challenges...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Index down as risk averse investors take profit
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
With investors taking profit as they remained risk averse due to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, share prices went downhill...
Business
fbfb
SMC readies P20 billion preferred share sale
By Iris Gonzales | 13 hours ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, is now preparing the second tranche of its preferred share...
Business
fbfb
Digital shift permanent, says survey
By Lawrence Agcaoili | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The shift by businesses in the Philippines to digital transactions may be permanent as the country continued to impose varying degrees of containment measures to limit the spread of COVID-19, according to a survey...
Business
fbfb
Philippine climbs two notches in Sustainable Trade Index
By Louella Desiderio | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines moved up two places to rank eighth out of 20 economies in this year’s Hinrich Foundation Sustainable Trade Index.
Business
fbfb
PSALM demands payment of P671 million in overdue debt
By Mary Grace Padin | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
State-run Power Sector Assets and Liabilities Management Corp. has issued notices demanding two firms to pay their overdue obligations amounting to P671.16 million, the Department of Finance said yesterday.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with