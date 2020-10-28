#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Corruption probe seen unlikely to block infrastructure plans
President Duterte goes through a document before presiding over a recent Cabinet meeting at Malacañang.
STAR/File
Corruption probe seen unlikely to block infrastructure plans
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 28, 2020 - 8:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The timely rollout of capital outlays will not be sacrificed as a result of President Rodrigo Duterte’s order to probe corruption allegations in the bureaucracy, foremost of which was with the government’s main infrastructure agency.

“Secretary (Mark) Villar is committed to ensuring infra projects are delivered on time,” Anna Mae Lamentillo, chair of the public works department’s “Build, Build, Build” program, said in a Viber message on Tuesday.

Transport Assistant Secretary Goddes Hope Libiran echoed this for the transport agency, also handling big-ticket projects. “There will be no effect…,” she said in a text message.

Duterte has tasked the justice department to launch a government-wide investigation on possible corruption anomalies, expanding an earlier order that covered only allegations at the public works agency.

In response, Justice Secretary Menardo Guevarra said “strike task forces” will be formed to handle the probe, adding their work should not derail the normal course of business of agencies. “The objective of the task force is to weed out the crooks in graft-ridden agencies, not to stop legitimate projects,” he said in a text message.

But for Ibarra Paulino, executive director at Philippine Constructors Association, an industry group that claims to corner over 80% of state projects, some project delays should be expected due to the investigations, although for good reasons. 

“For some reasons akin to regions suspected in the past with government officials and contractors in collusion, slowing down of projects may happen,” Paulino said in a phone interview.

“Many of our members don't want to participate anymore in government projects simply because we don't want to get involved in collusions. Some local governments already have their favored contractors and even if we win, we would have a hard time securing licenses,” he added.

While beneficial for contractors, which claim to spend up to 35% of project costs to grease hands of officials to let projects run through, the probe would only worsen an already sluggish spending of state funds for recovery. This is crucial, especially since the Duterte administration has banked on infrastructure development to pull up the economy from recession.

As it is, infrastructure spending has struggled to catch up from lost time during the lockdowns. Capital outlays sank 18.4% year-on-year in August when the economy had already reopened, bringing the year-to-date contraction to 4.6% annually.

That said, Lamentillo said other mechanisms are in place to ensure timely delivery of public projects. “No time suspensions are provided without the prior approval of the secretary or the undersecretary in charge,” she said.

“Negligence or inexcusable failure of the contractor to provide the required equipment, supplies, or materials are also not tolerated,” she added.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS AND HIGHWAYS DPWH
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Government ends energy neutrality, favors renewables ahead of boom
By Prinz Magtulis | 14 hours ago
The moratorium on new coal plant applications was announced in tandem with the relaxation on foreign ownership limits in geothermal...
Business
fbfb
Corporate socialism?
By Boo Chanco | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
The pandemic lockdowns brought world economies to their knees.
Business
fbfb
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
‘Who am I to judge?’
By Tony F. Katigbak | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
One of my most memorable and heart-warming thoughts about our beloved Pope is when he came to the Philippines on the heels of the terrible Supertyphoon Yolanda. In the aftermath of the storm that took so many lives,...
Business
fbfb
JG Summit reorganizes top management team
By Iris Gonzales | October 28, 2020 - 12:00am
Gokongwei-owned JG Summit Holdings Inc., the listed conglomerate founded by the late taipan John Gokongwei Jr., appointed new officers last week as part of a major reorganization as it navigates through the challenges...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Cebu Air divests, buys out stakes in SIAEC tieups
By Richmond Mercurio | 8 hours ago
Cebu Air Inc., the operator of budget carrier Cebu Pacific, is buying out its partner in a maintenance, repair and overhaul...
Business
fbfb
‘Closure of Petron refinery possible’
By Catherine Talavera | 8 hours ago
The country’s last remaining oil refinery is also in danger of closing down, burdened by the heavy cost of operations...
Business
fbfb
DA lifts ban on pork imports from Belgium
By Louise Maureen Simeon | 8 hours ago
The Department of Agriculture has lifted the temporary ban on pork imports from Belgium after being cleared of African swine...
Business
fbfb
Index down as risk averse investors take profit
By Iris Gonzales | 8 hours ago
With investors taking profit as they remained risk averse due to an upsurge in COVID-19 cases, share prices went downhill...
Business
fbfb
SMC readies P20 billion preferred share sale
By Iris Gonzales | 8 hours ago
San Miguel Corp., the country’s diversified conglomerate, is now preparing the second tranche of its preferred share...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with