#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Proposed cap on insurance firmsâ€™ capital needs scrapped
The proposal was rejected by the Department of Finance, which remained firm on implementing the increase in net worth requirement by 2022.
STAR/File
Proposed cap on insurance firms’ capital needs scrapped
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - October 27, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The government has scrapped a proposal to cap the minimum net worth requirement of local insurance players at P900 million to ensure the financial strength of the industry, according to the Insurance Commission (IC).

In a text message to The STAR, Insurance Commissioner Dennis Funa said the IC has dropped the proposed amendments to the Insurance Code, particularly on the capitalization requirement of insurance companies.

“It will not push through. We will implement as originally planned up to P1.3 billion,” Funa said.

The proposal was rejected by the Department of Finance (DOF), which remained firm on implementing the increase in net worth requirement by 2022.

“DOF believes it is better to strengthen the financial capacity of insurers and that overall, it will be better for the insurance industry in the long run,” Funa said.

Earlier, Funa said the proposal to review the net worth requirements of the insurance industry was in response to the clamor of both life and non-life insurance firms.

Under Republic Act 10607 or the Insurance Code, existing insurers must have a net worth of at least P250 million by June 30, 2013, P550 million by Dec. 31, 2016, P900 million by Dec. 31, 2019 and P1.3 billion by Dec. 31, 2022.

New players in the industry are also required to have P1 billion in paid-up capital when they establish a business in the country.

Funa said earlier that proceeding with the P1.3 billion net worth hike by 2022 would make the Philippines with the highest capital requirement among Southeast Asian countries.

The Philippine Life Insurance Association said that capping the minimum net worth at P900 million should already be enough to keep the industry well-capitalized, and would enable companies to allocate their funds for other purposes.

Meanwhile, Funa said the IC has identified three insurance companies which have failed to comply with the P900 million capitalization requirement last year.

The IC chief said the three companies would be issued with a cease and desist orders.

As for those which have already complied, the IC has given them temporary regulatory relief from the quarterly compliance of the net worth requirement.

The commission also eased the regulatory intervention needed by a company based on its risk-based capital ratio.

Funa said the temporary easing of rules would allow insurance companies to better utilize their capital, and enable them to recover from the ill effects of the coronavirus pandemic.

INSURANCE COMMISSION
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines among nations facing debt payment shock next year — Moody's
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The Philippines is among countries seen at higher risk.
Business
fbfb
BDO, UnionBank profits rebound in Q3 from pandemic buffer boost
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 12 hours ago
Two of the country’s largest banks grew their profits in the third quarter, although succeeding growth remained at risk...
Business
fbfb
Converge shares slump on debut as stock price put into check
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 10 hours ago
Stock prices tumbled at the get-go and closed 9.4% lower than its offer price to P15.22 each. The main index ended flat.
Business
fbfb
Deferred rent payments hurt SM Prime 9-month earnings
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 8 hours ago
In a disclosure to the stock exchange on Monday, the property unit of the SM Group reported a consolidated net income of P14.4...
Business
fbfb
PRC names FEU-NRMF ‘Only Top Performing’ school
1 day ago
The Professional Regulations Commission conferred upon the Far Eastern University-Dr. Nicanor Reyes Medical Foundation the...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Meralco income down 38.6% to P11.25 billion
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Manila Electric Co. registered a 38.6 percent decline in its reported net income in the nine months of the year to P11.25...
Business
fbfb
BDO recovers in 3rd quarter
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 1 hour ago
Earnings of BDO Unibank Inc. recovered in the third quarter, but the bank’s delinquency problem on loans has not yet...
Business
fbfb
Emperador net income up to P5.9 billion
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Emperador Inc., the listed Andrew Tan-led brandy company, grew its nine month net income to P5.9 billion, buoyed by strong...
Business
fbfb
Index ends flat as investors turn cautious
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market finished flat yesterday as market investors remained cautious again because of the resurgence...
Business
fbfb
Converge price plunges upon debut
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc. successfully made its debut in the stock market yesterday,...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with