#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Megawide proposal to upgrade NAIA still under study â€” DOTr
Megawide, a listed engineering company and airport operator, announced last month that it received the original proponent status for the development of the NAIA after government negotiations with a super consortium of conglomerates bogged down.
STAR/File
Megawide proposal to upgrade NAIA still under study — DOTr
(Philstar.com) - October 21, 2020 - 6:33pm

MANILA, Philippines — The proposal of Megawide consortium to rehabilitate and expand Manila’s Ninoy Aquino International Airport (NAIA) remains under study by government, the transportation department said on Wednesday.

“There is no contract awarded yet, or any agreement decided upon, on the NAIA Expansion project, Transport Undersecretary Ruben Reinoso said in a statement.

“The proposal is still to be evaluated and approved by the National Economic and Development Authority Investment Coordination Committee (NEDA-ICC) and the NEDA Board,” he explained.

The ICC, chaired by the finance secretary and composed six other officials, approves big-ticket state projects. The NEDA Board, meanwhile, is chaired by the president.

Megawide Construction Corp. and its Indian partner, GMR Infrastructure Ltd., were awarded original proponent status of the NAIA expansion project in July after talks were terminated with a consortium of six conglomerates including Ayala Corp. and Aboitiz Group. The group, at the time, tweaked their offer to ensure the airport’s financial returns operating amid travel prohibitions, which government rejected.

Since then, Megawide has been waiting for word from government examining its proposal for an 18-year contract to refurbish the ageing gateway worth $3 billion. While the study endorsed by the transport agency is not yet completed, Reinoso said the company will be informed once it’s done.

“The Manila International Airport Authority (MIAA), as the primary grantor for the unsolicited proposal, will be the contracting party to the concession agreement, if approved by the ICC and the NEDA Board,” he said.

Once approved, a Swiss challenge will be held wherein other parties will be allowed to challenge Megawide’s offer. As original proponent however, the company will have the chance to match a better proposal should there be one. 

If the company ultimately bags the NAIA expansion project, it would add to Megawide’s growing list of foray to the government’s infrastructure program. Currently, the consortium also operates the Mactan-Cebu International Airport.

Beyond airports, Megawide also won the contract the building and operations of Paranaque Integrated Transport Exchange, a terminal for public transport systems, as well as the first phase of the Malolos-Clark Railway. — Franco Luna

DEPARTMENT OF TRANSPORTATION DOTR NATIONAL ECONOMIC AND DEVELOPMENT AUTHORITY NEDA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Philippines seen missing goal to energize entire archipelago
By Ramon Royandoyan | 1 day ago
Energy officials said the health crisis has delayed the rollout of projects electrifying far-flung rural areas and a bigger...
Business
fbfb
Cathay Pacific to cut thousands of jobs, close subsidiary airline
By Jerome Taylor | 10 hours ago
Cathay Pacific is to slash up to 5,900 jobs and shutter its Cathay Dragon subsidiary, the Hong Kong carrier said Wednesday,...
Business
fbfb
Corruption
By Boo Chanco | October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
In his recorded televised address a week ago, President Duterte once more expressed frustration over corruption in government.
Business
fbfb
Finance chief sees worse GDP slump
By Mary Grace Padin | 20 hours ago
The government now expects a deeper economic contraction this year following the reimposition of strict lockdowns in Metro...
Business
fbfb
US grants third aid in 2 months to Philippines, this time for calamities
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
The grant will finance training for faster evacuation, early warning systems, and quicker delivery of relief to affected communities,...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Digital currencies compound disruption for banks – Moody’s
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
The plan of central banks across the world to create digital currencies could have profound consequences for global banks,...
Business
fbfb
MSME loans hit P527 billion in end-August
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Loans provided by banks to micro, small and medium enterprises severely affected by the COVID-19 pandemic amounted to P527.2...
Business
fbfb
Stocks sustain rally on easing COVID-19, lockdown worries
By Iris Gonzales | 20 hours ago
Share prices sustained their strong performance yesterday, buoyed by hopes of a COVID-19 vaccine by the end of the year and...
Business
fbfb
Security Bank seals sale of stake in financing arm
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 20 hours ago
Security Bank Corp. has completed the sale of its 50 percent stake in its consumer finance subsidiary to Thailand’s...
Business
fbfb
Philippine retirement system ranked 4th lowest – survey
By Mary Grace Padin | October 21, 2020 - 12:00am
The Philippines has the fourth worst pension system among 39 countries, according to a study which benchmarks retirement income systems across the globe.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with