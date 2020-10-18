Globe rolls out free broadband fiber upgrade

MANILA, Philippines — Globe Telecom Inc. is rolling out free broadband fiber upgrades nationwide for customers to enjoy better data experience.

Globe said it is migrating its broadband network from copper to fiber as part of efforts to continuously make its services better.

According to the company, 40 percent of the targeted customers nationwide have been upgraded to the newer and higher speed network for free.

Broadband customers who had been upgraded to fiber would enjoy faster speed, bigger data, and more stable connection to address the growing demand for online connectivity at home, Globe said.

“A good, stable and reliable internet connection is a critical need under the new normal,” Globe vice president and head of broadband business Darius Delgado said.

“To meet our customers’ demands, we upgraded our network with superior technology for a better internet experience. We are rolling out fiber to homes nationwide, and upgrading our customers to fiber connections for free to give them first world internet connectivity that they deserve,” Delgado said.

Globe said fiber connection could provide a maximum speed of one Gbps as compared to copper ADSL which only provides a maximum speed of 15 Mbps.

Among the benefits of higher bandwidth is being able to download or upload large files faster, stream high-definition videos and webinars, and run multiple online programs simultaneously, it said.

“Unlike the traditional copper cables which suffer from huge data signal loss over long distances, fiber only registers slight data signal degradation. Being smaller, lighter and sheathed in protective coat, it is also more durable than the bulky copper which can be easily broken during installation. It is also resistant to electromagnetic and radio signal interference,” Globe said.

Globe At Home customers may update their details in the Globe At Home app so they will be informed once fiber is available in their area and can get upgraded for free.