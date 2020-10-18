#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Manulife launches new health insurance
Introduced as HealthFlex, Manulife’s new life and health insurance solution was designed to protect customers from critical illnesses, while providing them flexibility in choosing their plan.
STAR/File
Manulife launches new health insurance
Mary Grace Padin (The Philippine Star) - October 18, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — Manufacturers Life Insurance Co. Philippines Inc. (Manulife) has launched a health insurance product which allows policyholders to enhance their benefits and select their preferred critical illness protection.

Introduced as HealthFlex, Manulife’s new life and health insurance solution was designed to protect customers from critical illnesses, while providing them flexibility in choosing their plan.

“Manulife developed HealthFlex to cover critical illnesses that we found are top-of-mind for Filipinos. In addition to their high occurrence in the population, these critical illnesses are also among the most expensive to treat,” Manulife president and chief executive officer Richard Bates said.

With HealthFlex, customers from age zero to 70 can be provided with insurance coverage.

Manulife said customers can choose among four packages to determine which types of illness they would like to be covered by the plan’s advance critical illness benefit.

These are cancer only; cancer, heart attack, and stroke; cancer plus other elderly and critical illnesses; or cancer, heart attack, stroke plus other elderly and critical illnesses.

Manulife said HealthFlex holders may also receive guaranteed death or maturity benefits, and long life bonus in the form of dividends.

Premiums will be waived if the insured is diagnosed with a covered early stage or advanced critical illness.

MANULIFE
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Oil exploration in West Philippine Sea could help country to be energy-sufficient — Gatchalian
By Bella Perez-Rubio | 1 day ago
Sen. Win Gatchalian said the lifting of the ban on oil and gas exploration in the West Philippine Sea was a positive development,...
Business
fbfb
Mining and oil stocks soar on lifting of exploration ban in West Philippine Sea
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 day ago
Mining and oil stocks roared on Friday, with some firms hitting their highest price for the day as investors cheer the Duterte...
Business
fbfb
Vietnamese set to get richer than Filipinos this year — IMF
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 days ago
GDP per capita divides the value of economic output with the population. It is typically used to measure how economic wealth...
Business
fbfb
Airlines see clearer skiesas more travel restrictions lifted
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Local airlines, which for months have been taking a beating due to travel restrictions as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic,...
Business
fbfb
PLDT, Smart boost support to customers
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Telco giant PLDT Inc. and its wireless subsidiary Smart Communications Inc. are beefing up their customer support services...
Business
fbfb
Latest
BIR allows tax perks for imports, manufacture of COVID-19 essentials
By Mary Grace Padin | 54 minutes ago
Importers and manufacturers of medical goods and equipment essential to the fight against COVID-19 may now enjoy fiscal incentives,...
Business
fbfb
Remittances seen shrinking by 7% this year
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 54 minutes ago
Australia and New Zealand Bank sees remittances from overseas Filipino workers contracting by seven percent this year amid...
Business
fbfb
Smart ramps up rollout of strategic base stations
By Richmond Mercurio | 54 minutes ago
Smart Communications Inc. is ramping up the strategic rollout of its base stations to improve its services across the co...
Business
fbfb
ING, Unicef support 5 Philippine fintech startups
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 54 minutes ago
Dutch financial giant ING Bank and United Nations Children’s Fund continue to support startup companies building financial...
Business
fbfb
Globe rolls out free broadband fiber upgrade
By Richmond Mercurio | 54 minutes ago
Globe Telecom Inc. is rolling out free broadband fiber upgrades nationwide for customers to enjoy better data experience...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with