#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Oil exploration in West Philippine Sea could help country to be energy-sufficient â€” Gatchalian
The Malampaya deep-water gas-to-power project has been operating since 2001 and its concession contract will expire in 2024. It is the only local producer of indigenous natural gas.
STAR/File
Oil exploration in West Philippine Sea could help country to be energy-sufficient — Gatchalian
Bella Perez-Rubio (Philstar.com) - October 16, 2020 - 4:45pm

MANILA, Philippines — The chairman of the Senate Committee on Energy on Friday welcomed President Rodrigo Duterte's decision to lift the moratorium on oil and gas exploration in the resource-rich West Philippine Sea. 

Sen. Win Gatchalian said this was a positive development, given "the dwindling supply from the Malampaya reservoir which accounts for 20% of power supply of the country and almost 30 percent in Luzon." The Malampaya deep-water gas-to-power project — the only local producer of indigenous natural gas — has been operating since 2001. Its concession contract will expire in 2024.

READ: Malampaya output not enough for future expanded requirements

"It will augur well in ensuring the country to be energy-sufficient if there are potential sources within the exclusive economic zones (EEZ) which could secure our energy supply in the coming years," he added. 

Secretary Alfonso Cusi in a statement released Thursday confirmed that Duterte lifted the ban on the recommendation of the Department of Energy. 

Cusi said the DOE issued a "resume-to-work" notice to service contractors in the areas of service contract (SC) 59, 72 and 75 in the West Philippine Sea.  The Philippine National Oil Company-Exploration Corp. operates SC 59, Forum Ltd. operates SC 72 and PXP Energy Corp operates SC 75. 

"Following the lifting of the moratorium, the stalled exploration and appraisal activities in Service Contracts 59, 72 and 75 can now resume and these could be new sources of oil and gas which can secure, if not contribute to stabilizing the country's energy supply," Gatchalian said. 

"The lifting of the suspension places the service contractors under legal obligation to put capital into the contract areas and hire Filipino engineers and technical workers to resume exploration," Cusi said, emphasizing that the lifting of the ban would "infuse" the economy with fresh foreign direct investments.

Similarly, Gatchalian remarked on Friday: "This could also open up the area to prospective investors under the Philippine Conventional Energy Contracting Program which is designed primarily to attract investors to explore indigenous energy resources." 

READ: Mining and oil stocks soar on lifting of exploration ban in West Philippine Sea  

— with a report from Patricia Viray

DEPARTMENT OF ENERGY SOUTH CHINA SEA WEST PHILIPPINE SEA
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Malls urged to keep their unpaid tenants running
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 23 hours ago
“While we understand all businesses are experiencing financial difficulties, for MSMEs, these difficulties could be...
Business
fbfb
Customs issues reminders for duty-free shipments of balikbayan boxes ahead of Christmas season
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 6 hours ago
The Bureau of Customs on Friday issued fresh reminders to Filipinos abroad who are planning to send home "Balikbayan" boxes,...
Business
fbfb
Vietnamese set to get richer than Filipinos this year — IMF
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 days ago
GDP per capita divides the value of economic output with the population. It is typically used to measure how economic wealth...
Business
fbfb
Loose ends
By Boo Chanco | October 16, 2020 - 12:00am
It took DOTr four years and a pandemic to get its act together. It was a golden opportunity to reform the transport system because everything was stopped.
Business
fbfb
What you need to know as national ID pilots on Oct. 12
7 days ago
Business
Latest
Robinsons Retail acquires 100% of Rose Pharmacy to boost drugstore business
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 1 hour ago
Robinsons Retail Holdings Inc. announced Friday it would take over Rose Pharmacy Inc., a leading drugstore chain in the Visayas...
Business
fbfb
Mining and oil stocks soar on lifting of exploration ban in West Philippine Sea
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
Mining and oil stocks roared on Friday, with some firms hitting their highest price for the day as investors cheer the Duterte...
Business
fbfb
Index ends flat anew on lack of catalysts
By Iris Gonzales | 18 hours ago
With no new catalysts to spur trade, the local stock market ended nearly flat anew yesterday, consistent with its behavior...
Business
fbfb
PayMaya forges partnership with MoneyGram
By Richmond Mercurio | 18 hours ago
The country’s remittance industry is getting a boost as Paymaya Philippines and MoneyGram International Inc. team up...
Business
fbfb
Remittances shrink by 2.6% in 8 months
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 18 hours ago
Remittances from overseas Filipino workers contracted by 2.6 percent to $21.41 billion from January to August compared to...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with