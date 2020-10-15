PH Resorts Group delays listing of FOO shares

MANILA, Philippines — PH Resorts Group Holdings Inc., the listed gaming and hospitality company of Davao-based businessman Dennis Uy, has moved the listing date for P1.125 billion worth of shares to Nov. 5 from Nov. 3.

The follow on offering (FOO) has also been adjusted to Oct. 21 to 28 from Oct. 19 to 26.

“The adjusted offer timetable is in consideration of the final timetables of the initial public offering of Converge Information and Communications Technology Solutions Inc. and the offering of San Miguel Corp.’s Series 2-J preferred shares,” PH Resorts said.

The offer comprises up to 300 million common shares with an overallotment option of up to 150 million shares at a price range of P1 to P2.50 per share, according to issue manager and lead underwriter Unicapital Inc. Abacus Capital & Investment Corp. is the co-lead underwriter.

The final pricing will be set on Oct. 16.

Despite the slight delay, PH Resorts said it received warm investor reception for the offering of its primary shares.

Net proceeds will be used to partially fund the construction of the first phase of Emerald Bay, PH Resorts’ flagship integrated casino beachfront resort in Mactan, Cebu, the first integrated casino resort on Mactan Island.

Construction will be done in two phases, with the targeted completion of the first phase by the second quarter of 2022 and a soft opening by the end of 2021.

Emerald Bay will feature 122 gaming tables for mass, premium mass and junkets; 600 electronic gaming machines and 270 hotel room bays for the first phase.