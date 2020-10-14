Farmers seek probe on smuggled corn

MANILA, Philippines — Local corn farmers are urging the Department of Agriculture to look into the 165,000 metric tons of corn allegedly smuggled into the country which pulled prices down.

The Philippine Maize Federation Inc. (PhilMaize) asked thegovernment to file charges against traders bringing in imported corn without the necessary permits.

In a text exchange, PhilMaize president Roger Navarro said their recent discussion with the Bureau of Plant Industry revealed that there were no permits issued for corn imports amid the bumper harvest.

“According to (BPI director George) Culaste, they did not issue permits which led us to assume that the corn that are coming in now are smuggled,” Navarro said.

Records from PhilMaize showed that there were 59,000 MT of corn bound for Bicol and another 50,000 MT for Cebu. Another 30,000 MT also arrived in Iloilo.

Cagayan de Oro also allegedly received some 20,000 MT, while General Santos City got 6,000 MT.

“Other shipments are not clear - either they are still on transit or already arrived and were unloaded in private ports,” Navarro said.

PhilMaize has already reported the matter to Agriculture Secretary William Dar and other DA officials, but the agency has yet to act on it.

Navarro said the illegal corn shipments would deal a big blow to local farmers who harvested a huge 3.5 million MT for the main season.

“Even with bountiful harvest, farmers were forced to sell at P9 per kilogram, an all time low for corn prices and even lower from the production cost of P11.50, due to the unabated and uncontrolled feed wheat importation,” he said.