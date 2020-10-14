#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
SNAP receives recognition for WESM compliance
In a statement, SNAP said its Ambuklao, Binga, and Magat hydroelectric power plants received top recognition as compliant hydro generators during the WESM Compliance Officer Summit held last month.
Philstar.com/File Photo
SNAP receives recognition for WESM compliance
Catherine Talavera (The Philippine Star) - October 14, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — SN Aboitiz Power (SNAP), the joint venture between SN Power of Norway and AboitizPower Corp., received recognition for its compliance with the Wholesale Electricity Spot Market (WESM) rules.

In a statement, SNAP said its Ambuklao, Binga, and Magat hydroelectric power plants received top recognition as compliant hydro generators during the WESM Compliance Officer Summit held last month.

Ambuklao led 12 participating hydropower generators all over the country with a compliance rating of 95.55 percent for the June 2019 to June 2020 period.

Binga and Magat placed second and fourth, respectively, with 92.60 percent and 83.45 percent.

SNAP said this is its third citation this year from the Philippine Electricity Market Corp. (PEMC) as it also topped PEMC’s compliance ratings in April for the cool-dry season covering the period December 2019 to February 2020, and in July for the hot-dry season covering the period February to May 2020.

The PEMC oversees the operations of WESM.

Since 2018, PEMC has served as a governance body under the regulatory oversight of the Department of Energy (DOE) and the Energy Regulatory Commission (ERC), tasked with monitoring compliance by market participants. PEMC advocates for a culture of compliance among the market participants to achieve a self-regulating power bourse that promotes open-accessibility and transparency.

The PEMC confers rating citations to generation companies that have an exemplary compliance record with WESM’s laws and manuals such as the must-offer rule, rule on nomination of projected outputs or loading levels, and real-time dispatch schedule.

SNAP Group supplies clean, renewable and dependable energy through the operation of the 105-megawatt (MW) Ambuklao hydro, and the 140-MW Binga hydro in the province of Benguet.

It also operates the 8.5-megawatt Maris hydro in Isabela, as well as the newly uprated 360 to 388-MW Magat hydro at the border of Isabela and Ifugao.

SNAP WESM
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Banks want deposits worth up to P1-M insured to lure large funds
By Ramon Royandoyan | 8 hours ago
Under the proposal, deposits of up to P750,000 or P1 million in a single account will be paid in full if a bank fails.
Business
fbfb
IMF sees sharper fall for Philippine economy this year
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 5 hours ago
"Partial lockdowns" meant to arrest stubborn coronavirus spread are expected to sink the Philippine economy deeper into recession...
Business
fbfb
Large banks under negative watch on pandemic financial strain
By Prinz Magtulis | 16 hours ago
Two of the biggest credit raters have lowered their outlook on the ratings of several local banks, indicating a potential...
Business
fbfb
BPI takes down nearly 2,000 phishing sites since March
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 9 hours ago
Phishing refers to the fraudulent practice of sending e-mails pretending to come from reputable companies to extract personal...
Business
fbfb
Duterte should veto Cayetano pork
By Boo Chanco | 2 days ago
“Lord, nadenggoy tayong dalawa.”
Business
fbfb
Latest
Philippines contraction seen deepest in SouthEast Asia
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
Multilateral lender International Monetary Fund said the Philippines is expected to suffer the biggest blow from the coronavirus...
Business
fbfb
Credit raters flag risks on Philippine banks
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
S&P Global Ratings and Fitch Ratings have raised the red flag over the potential impact of the COVID-19 pandemic on Philippine...
Business
fbfb
FPH chair Piki Lopez named Management Man of the Year
By Louella Desiderio | 2 hours ago
The Management Association of the Philippines has named First Philippine Holdings Corp. chair and chief executive officer...
Business
fbfb
Moody’s: Emerging markets face spending constraints
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 2 hours ago
Emerging market economies, including the Philippines, are facing constraints in government spending amid long-lasting revenue...
Business
fbfb
Congress row, vaccine setback drive PSEi down
By Iris Gonzales | 2 hours ago
A host of negative factors contributed to the drop in local share prices anew yesterday.
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with