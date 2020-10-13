#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
BPI takes down nearly 2,000 phishing sites since March
Phishing refers to the fraudulent practice of sending e-mails pretending to come from reputable companies to extract personal information. 
STAR/FIle
BPI takes down nearly 2,000 phishing sites since March
Ian Nicolas Cigaral (Philstar.com) - October 13, 2020 - 4:08pm

MANILA, Philippines — Nearly 2,000 phishing sites were shut down by Bank of the Philippine Islands (BPI) since coronavirus lockdowns were enforced in mid-March.

The number translated to at least 10 phishing sites being taken down by the Ayala-led lender since the health crisis accelerated a shift to online transactions of consumers, the bank said in a statement on Tuesday.

“They send out malicious emails with COVID-19 (coronavirus disease-2019) themes to steal information and put up fake crowd-funding pages for supposedly PPE (personal protective equipment) donations,” Ramon Jocson, executive vice-president and chief operating officer, said.

“A lot of the crimes being committed involve Filipinos targeting fellow Filipinos — getting their credentials, posing as clients of the banks, and then doing unauthorized withdrawals,” he added.

Phishing refers to the fraudulent practice of sending e-mails pretending to come from reputable companies to extract personal information such as passwords and credit card numbers with the intent to use them illegally. 

BPI has been tracking close to 22,000 banking transactions per second to detect and prevent phishing and other “abnormal behaviors” that can jeopardize customer information, Jocson said. Awareness campaigns were also launched to familiarize depositors on most common cyber-attacks.

“On our non-technical side, we heavily count on the infomercials that we post on our social media channels to inform our clients about the different fraud schemes that have sprung up. We also give them tips on how to remain cyber safe, secure, and smart during these times,” he pointed out.

Banking regulators have long expected that the dramatic shift to digital platforms inevitably attracts hackers out to illicitly steal information and money. To counter this, the central bank has reminded lenders to be vigilant in upgrading their systems.

“Hackers would always have a way of looking for ways to penetrate or take advantage of small gaps that they want to capitalize,” Chuchi Fonacier, deputy governor at Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas, said in a text message last week.

“That’s why BSP’s emphasis is for banks to be resilient. When something happens to their system, they should be able to keep it up and running in a short period of time,” she added.

BANK OF THE PHILIPPINE ISLANDS NOVEL CORONAVIRUS
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Large banks under negative watch on pandemic financial strain
By Prinz Magtulis | 7 hours ago
Two of the biggest credit raters have lowered their outlook on the ratings of several local banks, indicating a potential...
Business
fbfb
Duterte should veto Cayetano pork
By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
“Lord, nadenggoy tayong dalawa.”
Business
fbfb
Converge’s offer period starts this week
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Converge ICT, the IPO-bound fixed-broadband operator that currently provides fiber-optic broadband services in Luzon, will...
Business
fbfb
What you need to know as national ID pilots on Oct. 12
3 days ago
Business
PCC OKs GT Capital, Toyota Santa Rosa partnership
By Iris Gonzales | October 13, 2020 - 12:00am
GT Capital Holdings Inc. (GT Capital), the listed conglomerate founded by the late tycoon George Ty, has received the green light from the Philippine Competition Commission for its joint venture partnership with...
Business
fbfb
Latest
Oil demand seen back to pre-pandemic level by yearend
By Prinz Magtulis | 1 hour ago
Rino Abad, director of oil industry management bureau, said projections of better oil demand hinge on the “gradual relaxation...
Business
fbfb
Regulators to prohibit cutting unpaid power lines until yearend
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 3 hours ago
“We will await ERC guidelines or advisory regarding the Bayanihan Act and extension and we will comply,” Joe Zaldarriaga,...
Business
fbfb
Disney revamps itself to emphasize streaming
7 hours ago
Disney announced Monday a reorganization of its media and entertainment business that aims to further boost its streaming...
Business
fbfb
FDI inflow down 11% from Jan to July
16 hours ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments to the Philippines remained down in the first seven months, despite the strong...
Business
fbfb
Infrastructure spending drops by 11.5% in 8 months
By Mary Grace Padin | 16 hours ago
Public spending on infrastructure declined by 11.5 percent during the January to August period as agencies saw continued delay...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with