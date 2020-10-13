Rediscount loans down 77% in 9 months

MANILA, Philippines — The peso rediscounting loan facility of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) plunged by 77.3 percent to P26.9 billion from January to September compared to P118.67 billion in the same period last year amid the ample liquidity in the financial system.

For January to September, the BSP said loans for capital asset expenditures cornered the biggest share of 71.3 percent, followed by permanent working capital with 10.7 percent.

The BSP also said commercial credits accounted for 18.1 percent of total, while rediscounting loans for importation cornered 10.9 percent and trading of goods with 7.1 percent.

For September alone, qualified banks with active rediscounting lines tapped the BSP credit facility for a P6.2 billion loan to meet their temporary liquidity needs by refinancing the loans they extend to their clients using the eligible papers of its end-user borrowers.

The Monetary Board approved earlier the temporary reduction in the spread on peso rediscounting loans relative to the central bank’s overnight lending rate to zero for a period of 60 days or until May 19.

The validity of the relief measure was extended thrice from July 17, to Sept. 30, and then to Jan. 31 next year. The applicable BSP rediscount rate for loans under the peso rediscount facility remains at 2.75 percent, regardless of loan maturity.

The peso rediscount rates are usually based on the latest BSP overnight lending rate plus a spread depending on the term of the loan.

However, banks only tapped the peso rediscounting facility for the months of March, April, August, and September amid the pandemic.

Philippine banks tapped the facility when Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine in the middle of March.

Likewise, the BSP said there were also no takers for the exporters’ dollar and yen rediscount facility despite the temporary reduction on the spread to zero until Jan. 31.

Analysts believe there is enough liquidity in the financial system with cash-rich banks parking excess funds in BSP facilities due to the low uptake in loans as businesses stalled due to the pandemic.