#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Rediscount loans down 77% in 9 months
For January to September, the BSP said loans for capital asset expenditures cornered the biggest share of 71.3 percent, followed by permanent working capital with 10.7 percent.
STAR/File
Rediscount loans down 77% in 9 months
Lawrence Agcaoili (The Philippine Star) - October 13, 2020 - 12:00am

MANILA, Philippines — The peso rediscounting loan facility of the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) plunged by 77.3 percent to P26.9 billion from January to September compared to P118.67 billion in the same period last year amid the ample liquidity in the financial system.

For January to September, the BSP said loans for capital asset expenditures cornered the biggest share of 71.3 percent, followed by permanent working capital with 10.7 percent.

The BSP also said commercial credits accounted for 18.1 percent of total, while rediscounting loans for importation cornered 10.9 percent and trading of goods with 7.1 percent.

For September alone, qualified banks with active rediscounting lines tapped the BSP credit facility for a P6.2 billion loan to meet their temporary liquidity needs by refinancing the loans they extend to their clients using the eligible papers of its end-user borrowers.

The Monetary Board approved earlier the temporary reduction in the spread on peso rediscounting loans relative to the central bank’s overnight lending rate to zero for a period of 60 days or until May 19.

The validity of the relief measure was extended thrice from July 17, to Sept. 30, and then to Jan. 31 next year. The applicable BSP rediscount rate for loans under the peso rediscount facility remains at 2.75 percent, regardless of loan maturity.

The peso rediscount rates are usually based on the latest BSP overnight lending rate plus a spread depending on the term of the loan.

However, banks only tapped the peso rediscounting facility for the months of March, April, August, and September amid the pandemic.

Philippine banks tapped the facility when Luzon was placed under enhanced community quarantine in the middle of March.

Likewise, the BSP said there were also no takers for the exporters’ dollar and yen rediscount facility despite the temporary reduction on the spread to zero until Jan. 31.

Analysts believe there is enough liquidity in the financial system with cash-rich banks parking excess funds in BSP facilities due to the low uptake in loans as businesses stalled due to the pandemic.

BSP PESO
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte should veto Cayetano pork
By Boo Chanco | 1 day ago
“Lord, nadenggoy tayong dalawa.”
Business
fbfb
Aboitiz to venture into small cell business
By Richmond Mercurio | 2 days ago
Aboitiz InfraCapital Inc. is venturing into the small cell network business to supplement its common tower venture.
Business
fbfb
Converge’s offer period starts this week
By Iris Gonzales | 1 day ago
Converge ICT, the IPO-bound fixed-broadband operator that currently provides fiber-optic broadband services in Luzon, will...
Business
fbfb
PAL likely to proceed with job cuts
By Richmond Mercurio | 1 day ago
Philippine Airlines is likely to proceed with its retrenchment program within the fourth quarter to ensure the survival of...
Business
fbfb
SSS warns vs online fixers
By Mary Grace Padin | 2 days ago
The Social Security System has warned the public against transacting with online fixers using social media to offer paid assistance...
Business
fbfb
Latest
FDI inflow down 11% from Jan to July
1 hour ago
The net inflow of foreign direct investments to the Philippines remained down in the first seven months, despite the strong...
Business
fbfb
Infrastructure spending drops by 11.5% in 8 months
By Mary Grace Padin | 1 hour ago
Public spending on infrastructure declined by 11.5 percent during the January to August period as agencies saw continued delay...
Business
fbfb
Index recovers on last-minute buying
By Iris Gonzales | 1 hour ago
The Philippine stock market recovered on a last-minute buying after trading in the negative for most of the session.
Business
fbfb
Car sales down 45% in 9 months
By Louella Desiderio | 1 hour ago
Vehicle assemblers registered a 45 percent drop in sales in the nine months to September with the pandemic affecting demand...
Business
fbfb
Petron: LPG bill to boost efforts vs illegal refilling
By Catherine Talavera | 1 hour ago
Petron Corp. reiterated its support for the passage of the liquefied petroleum gas bill in Congress, emphasizing that the...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with