#VACCINEWATCHPH
COMMUNITIES OF THE FUTURE
BIZ MEMOS
TECHNOLOGY
BUSINESS AS USUAL
BANKING
REAL ESTATE
AGRICULTURE
TELECOMS
Auto sales zoom to pandemic peak in September
A rebound in auto sales, albeit slowly manifesting, would be signal that consumption is slowly turning a corner towards big-ticket durable goods after getting concentrated in essentials in recent months.
STAR/ File
Auto sales zoom to pandemic peak in September
Prinz Magtulis (Philstar.com) - October 12, 2020 - 5:16pm

MANILA, Philippines — Manufacturers sold the most number of automobiles in September during the pandemic, expecting sales to further pick up as more people go out and learn to live with the coronavirus.

Car and truck sales rose 37% from previous month to 24,523 units last month, a joint report from the Chamber of Automotive Manufacturers of the Philippines Inc. (CAMPI) and Truck Manufacturers Association showed on Monday.

While year-on-year sales remained down 22.9%, the industry chose to look into the bright side of month-on-month growth, which started in May and was only disrupted in August when Metro Manila and neighboring areas were reverted back to stricter lockdowns for 15 days.

“Demands for new cars posted double-digits growth on all vehicle categories except trucks and buses,” Rommel Gutierrez, CAMPI president, said in a statement.

“But we are still cautious that consumer spending is below pre-pandemic levels due to the evident shifts to essential goods and services,” he added.

A rebound in auto sales, albeit slowly manifesting, would be signal that consumption is slowly turning a corner towards big-ticket durable goods after getting concentrated in essentials in recent months. This, in turn, is good news to the economy which is 70% made up of consumption and just entered recession in second quarter.

That said, this year has remained on track to become only the third year that auto sales declined in the past decade. Year-on-year drop in sales were recorded in 2011 and 2018. Record-high sales were posted in 2017 at 425,673 units.

For the first 9 months, local cars and trucks sold reached 148,012 units, down 44.6% from year-ago levels. CAMPI expects to cap the year with sales dropping between 20-40% from last year. 

“CAMPI remains optimistic that the automotive sector will recover until the end of the year amid the new normal environment…,” Gutierrez said.

Broken down by type of vehicle, commercial cars accounted for the bulk of sales at 65.11% and 70.2% of total in September and the first nine months, respectively. While down 27.7% annually last month, this type of cars rose a faster 28.2% month-on-month.

Commercial car sales sank 44.4% from January to September, data showed.

Light utility vehicles, including commuter vans and pick-ups, followed with 12,435 units, down 28.9% year-on-year, but up 28.1% from previous month. This segment accounted for 76% of total 9-month sales at 78,996, down 47.5% on-year.

Passenger cars, meanwhile, dipped 12% from previous year to 8,556 units last month, although September sales surged 56.9% from August. Since the start of the year, passenger vehicles sold 44,079 units, down 45.1% and cornering 29.8% of the market.

Among big sellers smaller Asian utility vehicles were last with 2,672 units sold, up 32.3% month-on-month but down a fifth from same period a year ago. Figures showed 19,502 AUVs had been sold from January to September, down 26% year-on-year.

NOVEL CORONAVIRUS PHILIPPINES CAR SALES
Philstar
  • Latest
  • Trending
Trending
Latest
Trending
Duterte should veto Cayetano pork
By Boo Chanco | 17 hours ago
“Lord, nadenggoy tayong dalawa.”
Business
fbfb
What you need to know as national ID pilots on Oct. 12
3 days ago
Business
PAL likely to proceed with job cuts
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
Philippine Airlines is likely to proceed with its retrenchment program within the fourth quarter to ensure the survival of...
Business
fbfb
Mining revival
By Wilson Sy | October 12, 2020 - 12:00am
“The government is pushing for the revival of the mining industry,” Finance Sec. Carlos Dominguez announced last week.
Business
fbfb
ABS-CBN’s digital reach continues to expand
By Richmond Mercurio | 17 hours ago
ABS-CBN’s digital presence continues to expand even after the company was denied a new franchise in July.
Business
fbfb
Latest
Contact tracing form variants trigger data privacy probe
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 2 hours ago
The chief concerns were the improper use of logbooks and the lack of appropriate data-protection measures, the NPC said.
Business
fbfb
Foreign investments notch highest level so far this year in July
By Ramon Royandoyan | 3 hours ago
The January to July tally of $3.8 billion was getting closer to the central bank's $4.1-billion forecast for the entire ...
Business
fbfb
Credit card firms back fee cap but flag earnings risk
By Ian Nicolas Cigaral | 4 hours ago
“We expect credit card companies to reassess their business strategies and streamline operations to be able to continue...
Business
fbfb
White House says new stimulus deal still possible
8 hours ago
A new Covid-19 economic stimulus package proposed by the White House could still be passed despite opposition from Democrats...
Business
fbfb
Bank reserve rules eased anew
By Lawrence Agcaoili | 17 hours ago
Loans extended by banks to large enterprises that recorded a 25 percent drop in gross receipts and are unable to pay financial...
Business
fbfb
Recommended
Are you sure you want to log out?
X
Login

Philstar.com is one of the most vibrant, opinionated, discerning communities of readers on cyberspace. With your meaningful insights, help shape the stories that can shape the country. Sign up now!

FORGOT PASSWORD?
SIGN IN
or sign in with